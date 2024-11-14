Game Preview: Islanders at Canucks

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (6-6-3) AT VANCOUVER CANUCKS (8-3-3)

10 PM EST | ROGERS ARENA

WATCH: MSGSN2 | MSG+ | ESPN+

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | ISLANDERS + UBS ARENA APP

The New York Islanders are in beautiful British Columbia for a matchup against the Vancouver Canucks, in the second of a five-game road trip.

The Isles are 0-0-1 to start the road trip, as they stole a point in a 4-3 OT loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday night. Anders Lee scored twice in the third period to tie the game at three apiece, but Leon Draisaitl connected with Connor McDavid in overtime to win it for Edmonton, which marked second goal of the night for the German forward. Ilya Sorokin had a 38-save effort in the overtime loss for New York.

The Canucks are fresh off a 3-1 win over the Calgary Flames to open a six-game homestand. Elias Pettersson (PPG), Pius Suter and Erik Brannstrom (1G,1A) scored for the Canucks, J.T. Miller had a two-point game (2A) and Kevin Lankinen made 28 of 29 saves in the win.

SEASON SERIES

The Islanders went 0-1-1 against the Canucks last season. The Islanders are winless in their last three games against the Canucks (0-2-1) with their last win coming on Jan. 3, 2023.