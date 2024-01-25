Game Preview: Islanders at Canadiens 

ISLANDERS NOTES

- The Islanders hit the ice on Wednesday for their first full practice under Head Coach Patrick Roy for their last on-ice session before taking on the Canadiens on Thursday at Centre Bell.

"To finally get a full one under our belt, it definitely feels good," Bo Horvat said. "We're still working on the kinks and little things that we need to get better at. But overall, it was a great day today and we've got to carry that into tomorrow."

- Semyon Varlamov is expected to start against Montreal on Thursday, per Roy. The Russian netminder backed up Ilya Sorokin on Tuesday after he was activated off IR on Monday. Varlamov has not played since Jan. 2 and missed eight games with a lower-body injury. Varlamov played under Roy for three seasons from 2013-14 for the Colorado Avalanche.

- Centre Bell in Montreal is a special place for Roy, who made history as a player with three Stanley Cup Final appearances and two cups with the Canadiens in 1986 and 1993. Though he has returned to Montreal as a head coach during his tenure with the Avalanche, he will visit for the first time with his new team on Thursday night in his second NHL head coaching opportunity.

- Brock Nelson recorded his 500th career point on Tuesday night against the Vegas Golden Knights. He became the 12th player in franchise history to reach 500 points, while drawing within 13 points of Bobby Nystrom (513) for 11th place on the franchise all-time points list. The goal also extended Nelson’s point streak to three games (2G, 1A) and accounted for his team-leading 21st goal and 38th point of the season.

- With a primary assist on Nelson’s goal, Alexander Romanov extended his point streak to three games (1G, 2A). The 24-year-old defenseman has 13 points (5G, 8A) through 47 games with a +3 rating.

- Simon Holmstrom took the NHL lead in shorthanded points (7) with a primary assist on Jean-Gabriel Pageau’s shorthanded tally against Vegas on Tuesday night. Pageau is tied for second in the league in shorthanded points (6) with Calgary’s Yegor Sharangovich.

Per Islanders team statistician Eric Hornick, Pageau is one of four active players with career 20 shorthanded goals and is the 87th player in NHL history to record 20 or more career shorthanded tallies.

- Noah Dobson is one of four defensemen in the NHL playing at over a point-per-game pace with 48 points (6G, 42A). He ranks third in points among all defensemen, behind only Quinn Hughes and Cale Makar.