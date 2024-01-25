Game Preview: Islanders at Canadiens 

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (20-16-11) AT MONTREAL CANADIENS (19-21-7)
7 PM ET | CENTRE BELL
LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | 1050AM
The New York Islanders are looking to pick up an important road win against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night at Centre Bell.
The Islanders dropped a 3-2 decision to the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday but put forth a solid effort, limiting the opposition to 27 shots while recording a season-high 42 shots on goal. Brock Nelson and Jean-Gabriel Pageau (SHG) scored for the Islanders, but Vegas had the edge with goals by Ivan Barbashev, Sheldon Rempal (PPG) and Nicolas Roy (GWG, 1A). Ilya Sorokin made 24 saves in his 10th straight start and 15th consecutive appearance.
“Now it’s really fun to play hockey,” Alexander Romanov said. “We created a lot of scoring chances last night but just fell unlucky, we had a chance to win.”
The Canadiens are looking to snap a three-game winless skid after losing 4-1 to the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night. Johnathan Kovacevic scored the lone goal for the Habs, while Jake Allen made 24 saves in the loss.
The Islanders fell 5-3 to the Canadiens in the opening game of the season series on Dec. 16 at Centre Bell. Brock Nelson had a pair of goals in the loss – including a shorthanded goal – while Semyon Varlamov made 36 saves.
“It’s always a tough game in their building as we saw last time we were there,” Noah Dobson said after Wednesday’s practice. “They’re a good team, they’re fast and they have some very skilled players. We’ll have to be ready from the start, it’ll be a good challenge and opportunity for the group.”