Game Preview: Islanders at Canadiens

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (14-7-8) AT MONTREAL CANADIENS (12-13-4)

7:30 PM ET | CENTRE BELL

WATCH: MSGSN2 | MSG+ | ESPN+

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | 1050 AM

Fresh off a season-long, six-game homestand, the New York Islanders head out on the road and up north to take on the Montreal Canadiens in the second half of a back-to-back set.

The Islanders fell to the Boston Bruins 5-4 in a shootout on Friday night in an intense, back-and-forth matchup at UBS Arena. Simon Holmstrom, Alexander Romanov, Bo Horvat (1G, 2A) and Brock Nelson (1G, 1A) scored for the Islanders, while Morgan Geekie (1G, 1A), David Pastrnak (1G, 1A), James van Riemsdyk (1G, 1A), and Mason Lohrei found the back of the net for the Bruins in regulation. After a scoreless overtime, the Islanders fell in three rounds with Pastrnak burying the game-deciding goal to take the extra point for the Bruins.

Ilya Sorokin turned aside 30 of 34 shots in the shootout loss, while Linus Ullmark made 33 saves in the win. The Islanders penalty kill went 0-for-3 on the night.

“For 60 minutes, I thought were the better team,” Bo Horvat said on Friday night. “We played really well tonight, especially five-on-five and it's unfortunate we let them back in it on the penalty kill… that's what ultimately costed us.”

The Canadiens fell 4-3 to the Penguins in a shootout on Wednesday night on home ice. David Savard, Jayden Struble and Sean Monahan scored for Montreal, but Sidney Crosby (2G) and Jake Guentzel scored for Pittsburgh to force overtime. After a scoreless extra frame, the Canadiens were edged by the Penguins in a shootout in 12 rounds. Sam Montembeault made 27 saves in the loss, while Alex Nedeljkovic made 39 saves in the win.

The Islanders went 2-0-1 against the Canadiens last season.