Game 3 Preview: Islanders vs Hurricanes 

NEW YORK ISLANDERS VS CAROLINA HURRICANES

GAME 3 | CAR LEADS BEST OF SEVEN SERIES 2-0

7:30 PM | UBS ARENA | BUY TICKETS

WATCH: MSGSN, MSG+, ESPN2, ESPN+

LISTEN: 88.7FM, 103.9FM, 1050AM

The New York Islanders will host the Carolina Hurricanes for Game 3 of their First Round series on Thursday as the series shifts to UBS Arena. The Islanders currently trail the Hurricanes 2-0.

The Islanders are looking to move on after a bitter 5-3 defeat at PNC Arena in Game 2. Kyle Palmieri, Bo Horvat and Anders Lee (PPG) scored to build a 3-0 lead by the 3:54 of the middle frame, but the Islanders recorded just three shots on goal for the rest of the game as the Hurricanes battled back with five unanswered tallies.

After a night where they were outshot 39-12 and out attempted 110-28, the Islanders know they need to generate more chances and sustain more offensive zone pressure to combat a high shot volume team in the Canes.

“For us to be successful, we have to get the puck out of our zone, and we weren’t able to do that,” Palmieri said. “We knew they would have a push, we just weren’t able to generate a push of our own.”

As much as Monday night stung, the Islanders have maintained an even-keel mindset all season and will forge ahead with a no-quit mentality on Thursday.

“At this time of year, you can’t dwell on things too long,” Ryan Pulock said. “Game 3 is the most important game of our season.”