Emil Heineman Looking Forward to ‘New Adventure’ with Islanders

When Emil Heineman heard rumors of his trade to the New York Islanders, he started doing some research.

“I started to check out New York and where everything is but then I [realized] it hasn’t happened yet,” Heineman said. “I had to calm myself down. But when it happened, I was really excited, it’s a new adventure for me.”

The trade materialized on the first day of the 2025 NHL Draft, when the Islanders acquired the 23-year-old winger from the Montreal Canadiens along with the 16th and 17th overall picks in exchange for Noah Dobson. On draft night, Isles GM and EVP Mathieu Darche made it clear that the Islanders pushed until the end to include the 6’2,” 198 lbs. winger in the deal, calling him an “established NHL player,” which in turn, gave Heineman confidence entering the organization.

"We really wanted him to be in the trade,” Darche said on June. 29. “He’s a strong kid that skates great, he’s got a rocket of a shot. If you look at his goals, it’s a high-velocity shot that can score. We see a lot of potential in this player. We feel that he can only improve.”

The Swedish winger is coming off a season where he put up 10 goals and 18 points for Montreal through 62 games, marking his first full season in the NHL. Over the summer, he contributed three points (1G, 2A) in 10 games for Team Sweden in the IIHF World Championships, earning bronze. Heineman’s speed and his shothave some of his new teammates excited.

“He brings a lot of speed, like the way Darche wants us to play,” said defenseman Adam Boqvist. “Obviously has a great shot. Anyone who saw the World Championship saw that. He has a good work ethic and he’s a hardworking guy. His speed is what his fans will really love about him.”

Boqvist is more than familiar with Heineman’s style of play, as the two played on rival teams in the Swedish Hockey League. Heineman played three seasons for Leksands IF and Boqvist spent three years in the Brynäs IF system. The teams are about 40 minutes apart and Boqvist compared the intensity of the rivalry to the Islanders and Rangers.