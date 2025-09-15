Duclair Details Injury, Recovery Process Ahead of Season

In his first team media availability since last spring, Anthony Duclair confirmed that he tore his groin against the Montreal Canadiens on Oct. 19, as the winger detailed the extent of his injury-plagued 2024-25 season.

The injury was more severe than his initial four-to-six week timeline suggested, as Duclair said he ripped the muscle off the bone. Duclair returned to game action on Dec. 21, but in hindsight, he felt it may have been too early, which hampered the winger in the second half of the season.

“I just felt like I came back too early, came back skating too early, skated with the team too early, and just ended up playing too early, and that hindered me rest of the season, basically playing on one leg,” Duclair said. “As a player, you don't want to be on the sidelines, you want to be playing out there, battling with the boys and that's what I try to do. But obviously it wasn't good for anyone for me to be out there.”

Duclair’s season officially ended after the Islanders’ 4-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on April 1, as the winger requested a leave of absence from the team. That came on the heels of public post-game criticism from Head Coach Patrick Roy. Roy visited Duclair in Montreal over the summer to talk face-to-face, which Duclair appreciated.

“He apologized for his comments. I told him I didn't need an apology. I just needed him to know that, I was playing hurt,” Duclair said. “He told me that he didn't really know the extent of the injury. It was just a miscommunication by everybody, myself included. I'm feeling better out there and you know, should be ready to go.”