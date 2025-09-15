Duclair Details Injury, Recovery Process Ahead of Season

Anthony Duclair detailed the extent of his groin injury last season during an availability with reporters on Monday morning

By Cory Wright
In his first team media availability since last spring, Anthony Duclair confirmed that he tore his groin against the Montreal Canadiens on Oct. 19, as the winger detailed the extent of his injury-plagued 2024-25 season.

The injury was more severe than his initial four-to-six week timeline suggested, as Duclair said he ripped the muscle off the bone. Duclair returned to game action on Dec. 21, but in hindsight, he felt it may have been too early, which hampered the winger in the second half of the season.

“I just felt like I came back too early, came back skating too early, skated with the team too early, and just ended up playing too early, and that hindered me rest of the season, basically playing on one leg,” Duclair said. “As a player, you don't want to be on the sidelines, you want to be playing out there, battling with the boys and that's what I try to do. But obviously it wasn't good for anyone for me to be out there.”

Duclair’s season officially ended after the Islanders’ 4-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on April 1, as the winger requested a leave of absence from the team. That came on the heels of public post-game criticism from Head Coach Patrick Roy. Roy visited Duclair in Montreal over the summer to talk face-to-face, which Duclair appreciated.

“He apologized for his comments. I told him I didn't need an apology. I just needed him to know that, I was playing hurt,” Duclair said. “He told me that he didn't really know the extent of the injury. It was just a miscommunication by everybody, myself included. I'm feeling better out there and you know, should be ready to go.”

Media Availability 9/15: Anthony Duclair

Roy also said the two had a productive chat over the summer.

“I expressed to him my regrets,” Roy said of the post-game comments. “It's an emotional game, and sometimes you're saying things, but the outcome didn't do anything for good for us.”

“I want to move forward to this year and really hope that Anthony will start like he did, because he had a really good start,” Roy added.

Duclair said his injury, which did not require surgery, impacted his summer training, but he’s getting close to feeling 100%.

“A lot of rehab, a lot of recovery and stuff like that,” Duclair said. “I'm getting to a point where I'm almost feeling like I'm back to 100% so I am feeling better, but there’s still more work to do going through a training camp.”

Ultimately Duclair finished last season with 11 points (7G, 4A) in 44 games after recording 42 points (24G, 18A) the season prior. Duclair said he’s approaching this season as a fresh start.

“[I’m putting] last year behind me,” said Duclair, who is expected to start training camp with JG Pageau and Simon Holmstrom. “I'm always excited for a new year. It's a lot of fresh faces, fresh start for everybody, and so for myself, I'm looking forward for a big year. I'm coming in confident, and hopefully that can put everything behind us and hopefully make the playoffs.”

