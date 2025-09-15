Roy Provides Updates Ahead of Training Camp

Read up on Patrick Roy’s plan for training camp including line combinations, a plan to focus on special teams, plus updates on Varlamov and Duclair

Media Availability 9/15: Patrick Roy

By Rachel Luscher
NewYorkIslanders.com

Prior to tee-off at the New York Islanders Annual Golf Outing, Head Coach Patrick Roy provided updates ahead of training camp this week.

SPECIAL TEAMS A FOCUS

While conditioning was Roy’s focus ahead of last season’s training camp, the Islanders Head Coach is emphasizing special teams ahead of his second training camp.

The Isles’ power play ranked 32nd last season and the penalty kill finished 31st, so improving special teams is a top priority for the Islanders to work on as early as the third day of camp.

“I think last year if our power play and our penalty kill would have been better, we would have probably made the playoffs,” Roy said. “We made some changes in the offseason and I’m excited about those changes.”

The Islanders revamped their coaching staff with the additions of assistant coaches Ray Bennett, who ran the power play in Colorado, and Bob Boughner who is expected to run the penalty kill.

Bo Horvat also talked about the importance of elevating the Isles special teams.

“These top power plays and these penalty kills are what brings you to that next step and what gets you into the playoffs,” Horvat said. “I like our five-on-five game. I think our structure and what we do night in and night out that way is good, and we just have to work on our special teams.

SHABANOV AND DROUIN EXPECTED TO START CAMP WITH HORVAT

The additions of Maxim Shabanov and Jonathan Drouin should add some skill to the Islanders power play – and the two new forwards are likely to start training camp alongside Horvat, per Roy.

Shabanov is coming off a 23-goal, 67-point season with the KHL’s Traktor Chelyabinsk, and has earned positive impressions during informal skates and Rookie Camp.

“I like his game a lot,” Horvat said. “I mean, he's got so much poise and skill with the puck. No matter what the lines are going to be, it'd be fun to play with them. We're excited with who we brought in and what we have.”

Listed at 5’9, 167 lbs., Shabanov is small, but does not seem deterred from getting involved physically and driving to the middle of the ice.

“He’s a small player but he doesn’t know he’s small,” Roy continued. “So that’s pretty intriguing for me and for everyone here, I’m curious to see how he’s going to bring his skills [to] our group.”

BARZAL TO START AT CENTER

Roy stressed that it’s still early - the line combinations and decisions can change ‘overnight’ - but he has a fleshed-out plan for his top nine to start the season, with Mathew Barzal expected to start in the middle of Anders Lee and Kyle Palmieri.

Roy also said that the plan is for JG Pageau to center a line with Anthony Duclair and Simon Holmstrom.

VARLAMOV UPDATE

Semyon Varlamov has begun skating but status for training camp to be determined, per Roy.

Roy said that the rest of the team is expected to come into training camp fully healthy.

DUCLAIR EXCITED, READY TO GO

Anthony Duclair is feeling 100% after an lingering injury five games into the season hampered his whole first season with the Isles.

“To put last year behind me I’m always excited to start a new year,” Duclair said. “A lot of fresh faces, a fresh start for everyone. For myself, I’m looking forward to a big year and coming in confident.”

