Roy Provides Updates Ahead of Training Camp

Prior to tee-off at the New York Islanders Annual Golf Outing, Head Coach Patrick Roy provided updates ahead of training camp this week.

SPECIAL TEAMS A FOCUS

While conditioning was Roy’s focus ahead of last season’s training camp, the Islanders Head Coach is emphasizing special teams ahead of his second training camp.

The Isles’ power play ranked 32nd last season and the penalty kill finished 31st, so improving special teams is a top priority for the Islanders to work on as early as the third day of camp.

“I think last year if our power play and our penalty kill would have been better, we would have probably made the playoffs,” Roy said. “We made some changes in the offseason and I’m excited about those changes.”

The Islanders revamped their coaching staff with the additions of assistant coaches Ray Bennett, who ran the power play in Colorado, and Bob Boughner who is expected to run the penalty kill.

Bo Horvat also talked about the importance of elevating the Isles special teams.

“These top power plays and these penalty kills are what brings you to that next step and what gets you into the playoffs,” Horvat said. “I like our five-on-five game. I think our structure and what we do night in and night out that way is good, and we just have to work on our special teams.