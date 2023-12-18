Dobson Named NHL Third Star of the Week

Dobson recorded eight assists in four games last week

nyi-dobson-StarOfTheWeek_1920x1080
By New York Islanders PR
@NYIslanders NewYorkIslanders.com

The National Hockey League announced today that New York Islanders defenseman Noah Dobson has been named the NHL’s “Third Star” for the Week ending on December 17, 2023. Dobson, 23, recorded eight assists in four games last week.

It was a historic week for Dobson, who became just the second Islander blueliner in franchise history to record 27 assists through 30 games, and the first to achieve the feat since Denis Potvin did so in the 1975-76 campaign.

On Monday, December 11, Dobson’s three assists helped the Islanders earn their third straight home win against the Toronto Maple Leafs. He added two more assists on Wednesday, December 13, to help the Islanders defeat the Anaheim Ducks. He matched his career-high as he extended his assist streak to five games, recording eight assists from December 5 to December 13.

On Saturday, December 16, Dobson matched the Islanders franchise record for assists in a period by a defenseman, as he recorded three in the third frame in Montreal. He is the first Islanders defenseman to register three assists in a single period on the road since 2007.

The Summerside, PEI native leads the Islanders in assists (27) and is tied for the team-lead in points (32, Barzal). He is third amongst all NHL defensemen in assists, and tied for third in points (Bouchard, Edmonton). He also leads the Islanders with a plus-17 rating and 25:33 time-on-ice per game average this season.

