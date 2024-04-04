Cizikas Sharp on Special Teams

Casey Cizikas has always been an energetic, reliable grinder for the New York Islanders, but in recent games, Head Coach Patrick Roy is utilizing him in new ways.

The veteran forward has gone from anchoring the identity line to playing more of an offensive role and he’s spent the past two games playing on a line with Bo Horvat and Mathew Barzal.

"He works so hard and he's so predictable out there," Horvat said. "He makes the game easier for Barzy and I to make plays. He does a really good job of creating open ice and we'll need him down the stretch."

With just seven regular season games remaining, the Islanders will need the help of special teams. After the Islanders entered Tuesday’s game in a stretch where the power play converted twice in its last 35 opportunities, Roy made changes to his personnel - notably adding Cizikas to the power play – and watched his decision pay dividends.

“He’s a warrior on our team,” Roy said after Tuesday’s win. “I'm very pleased the way he's been playing. And I think he deserved that. I think that gives us two very good power-play units.”

Cizikas, who has always done the dirty work in his 800+ game career, made a huge play in Tuesday’s 2-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks. Down 1-0 in the third period, the Islanders needed offense desperately and the power play clicked at the right time. Cizikas won an important battle along the boards allowing Barzal to fish out a loose puck and send a feed for Bo Horvat for the power-play tally.

“Having him down there, winning that battle in the corner, he allowed me to come in and just pick it up,” Barzal said. “If he’s not there, creating havoc and winning that battle, we probably would not have scored.”