Cizikas Clicks with the ‘Swedish Connection’

Casey Cizikas has been the motor of the ‘Identity Line’ with Matt Martin and Cal Clutterbuck over a decade, but when Head Coach Patrick Roy revamped his lines two weeks ago, the coach wanted to bring the center’s skills - as well as his veteran presence - to a line with Pierre Engvall and Simon Holmstrom.

"He's a good vet, it's a very huge help," Roy said of Cizikas. "He's fast, he's intense, is very reliable defensively, and makes those two guys play free. They could try things offensively and be creative. That's what I love."

Roy placed the energetic center on a line with Engvall and Holmstrom – a duo that he dubbed the ‘Swedish connection’ and a move that is paying dividends for the Isles. Cizikas, who has always done the dirty work in his nearly 800-game career, has allowed Engvall and Holmstrom to showcase their speed and skill and unleash new aspects of their game.

Engvall always used his natural speed to beat opponents to the puck and get ahead on the play, but over the span of his last seven games he raised his offensive production. The Swedish winger scored twice and recorded two assists Since the line changes.

“The way that Engvall skates and protects the puck bodes well for the way we want to play as a line,” Cizikas said. “He’s a big body that can really create offense out there.”