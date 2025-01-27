AmEx Benefits - Amex Garden Terms and Conditions

Access is available to American Express® Card Members, subject to capacity limitations. American Express Prepaid Cards are not eligible. Card Members will be permitted to bring three (3) guests each, subject to capacity limitations and at discretion of venue. Access is provided on a first come, first serve basis. American Express does not guarantee every eligible Card Member will be able to receive access. Attendees who appear unruly, disruptive, or visibly intoxicated may be refused service and may be ejected from the garden, in the sole discretion of the event organizers.

