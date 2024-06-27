After Winning OHL Title, Isaiah George Sets Sights on Pro Hockey

Isaiah George’s junior career ended in style, as the defenseman won an OHL championship with the London Knights and competed for the Memorial Cup after a dominant regular season.

That’s still sinking in for the New York Islanders prospect – who took some well-earned and well-deserved time off after a long season. Before George makes the jump to pro hockey next season, he took a beat to reflect on the junior organization that developed him into a poised and skilled defenseman, as well as the memories he made in London.



“We had a really great team and had a whole lot of fun,” George said. “Even now after the season, in my downtime I’m on my phone just looking at photos of the guys, funny pictures and videos, the memories come back. Just overall a great feeling.”



George had a solid playoff to cap off his junior career, recording 12 points (4G, 8A) and a plus-16 rating through 18 games, shattering career highs as the Knights won 16 of 18 playoff games en route to the OHL Title. The 20-year-old defenseman kept his production high and elevated his compete level as his team went deeper into the postseason.

He played a big role in a momentous comeback in Game Three of the OHL Finals, where the Knights overcame a four-goal deficit and George had the primary assist on the game-winner in double overtime.



“It felt like each game I just got better as the games got tougher and more serious,” George said. “I felt like I rose to the occasion.”

George got accustomed to playing competitive, intense hockey. The Knights have been a force in the OHL for all three seasons George spent with the team, finishing atop the Midwest Division each year. George was a part of a Regular Season Champion team with 104 points in the regular season in his third and final year in juniors, growing his defensive game while raising his offensive production.