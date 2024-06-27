After Winning OHL Title, Isaiah George Sets Sights on Pro Hockey

Isaiah George reflects on strong finish to his junior career with the London Knights as he gears up to play pro hockey this fall

Isaiah George
By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

Isaiah George’s junior career ended in style, as the defenseman won an OHL championship with the London Knights and competed for the Memorial Cup after a dominant regular season.

That’s still sinking in for the New York Islanders prospect – who took some well-earned and well-deserved time off after a long season. Before George makes the jump to pro hockey next season, he took a beat to  reflect on the junior organization that developed him into a poised and skilled defenseman, as well as the memories he made in London. 
 
“We had a really great team and had a whole lot of fun,” George said. “Even now after the season, in my downtime I’m on my phone just looking at photos of the guys, funny pictures and videos, the memories come back. Just overall a great feeling.” 
 
George had a solid playoff to cap off his junior career, recording 12 points (4G, 8A) and a plus-16 rating through 18 games, shattering career highs as the Knights won 16 of 18 playoff games en route to the OHL Title. The 20-year-old defenseman kept his production high and elevated his compete level as his team went deeper into the postseason.  

He played a big role in a momentous comeback in Game Three of the OHL Finals, where the Knights overcame a four-goal deficit and George had the primary assist on the game-winner in double overtime. 
 
“It felt like each game I just got better as the games got tougher and more serious,” George said. “I felt like I rose to the occasion.”   

George got accustomed to playing competitive, intense hockey. The Knights have been a force in the OHL for all three seasons George spent with the team, finishing atop the Midwest Division each year. George was a part of a Regular Season Champion team with 104 points in the regular season in his third and final year in juniors, growing his defensive game while raising his offensive production.

The Islanders' fourth-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft (98th overall) posted a career-high 30 points (6G, 24A) this season following 22 and 23-point campaigns, respectively. George attributed his offensive growth to the consistency he found in his game this year, by getting up in the play more often and joining the rush. 
 
“Sticking to my game and what I’m good at, making an impact any way I can,” George said. “I played with more confidence and tried to make an impact any way I can.” 
 
The 20-year-old, left shot defenseman also got some solid experience under his belt before kicking off his final OHL season, making a strong impression at his second Islanders Rookie Camp last September. He got a feel for the quality play at the pro level when he made his preseason debut on Sept. 26 and skated in a pair with veteran defenseman Ryan Pulock. Training and drills on Long Island were useful tools in guiding his development before returning to London for his final year in junior.  
 
“[Rookie camp] gave me a boost of confidence to experience the game at the next level and see what the compete level is like,” George said. “Kind of have an idea of the stuff I feel like I can do well at the next level and things I need to work on. That was something I brought back with me to London and then I worked on the stuff I felt I needed to work on and built from the stuff I was strong at and tried to put it all together for the season.”

Through the process of getting more acclimated to the organization, George forged friendships with other prospects in the Islanders system like Matt Maggio, Justin Gill and Calle Odelius, all prospects who are in similar spots in their careers. 
 
“We’re all kind of in the same situation so we all click really well,” George said. “I text a lot of those guys throughout the season, chirp back and forth, how our years are going, this and that.”  
 
Growing up in Oakville Ontario, George immersed himself in a myriad of different sports, but hockey and lacrosse were undeniably his strong suits. Through playing both at the same time, he naturally improved his foot coordination, hand-eye, read-and-react skills. But when it came down to choosing a favorite between the two spots, there was no question.  
 
“Hockey was the one I loved the most,” George said. “If it was a weekend where there was a lacrosse tournament or hockey tournament, I’d always be more excited for the hockey one. Just stuck with it, I love the game, it was always a dream of mine as a little kid to be a pro hockey player.” 
 
The decision to stick with hockey paid dividends. George’s dream of becoming a pro hockey player is about to become a reality due to his work ethic, skill and determination.  
 
“I’m ready. I’m going to have a good summer and be prepared for next year and the next level,” George said. “For me, it’s making sure I’m doing the little things day-to-day so that I’m ready for the moment and let my work speak for itself.”

