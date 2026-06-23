A History Of The 13th Pick

A look back at who has been selected 13th overall in Islanders history

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By Tucker Terranova

Thirteen has been a lucky number for the New York Islanders in recent memory.

Between Mathew Barzal’s jersey number and the final lottery ball to win last year’s Draft Lottery – and select Matthew Schaefer first-overall in the 2025 NHL Draft – the Isles have embraced the superstitious number.

The Islanders will look to tap more of that similar fortune during the 2026 NHL Draft on June 26 and 27, as they’ll make the 13th selection.

This will mark the third time in franchise history that the Islanders have selected 13th overall. The club previously used the pick to select Derek King in 1985 and Dean Chynoweth in 1987. NewYorkIslanders.com looks back at the picks and other notable 13s.

Derek King | 1985

Selected 13th overall by the New York Islanders in 1985, Derek King built an impressive resume both on the ice and behind the bench at the professional level. His 14-year NHL career began on Long Island during the 1986-87 campaign, where he recorded 499 points in 638 games with the Islanders over 11 seasons with the Isles before being traded to the Hartford Whalers at the 1997 trade deadline.

After stints with Hartford, the Toronto Maple Leafs and the St. Louis Blues to close out his playing career, King joined the coaching ranks. He has spent time in both the NHL and AHL, serving as the Chicago Blackhawks’ interim head coach during the 2021-22 season. He is currently as the head coach of the Hershey Bears.

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Dean Chynoweth | 1987

Selected 13th overall out of the Western Hockey League in 1987, Dean Chynoweth made his debut with the Islanders during the 1988-89 season and remained with the organization through 1995-96, accumulating 22 points over 241 games manning the blue line.

Chynoweth spent the next three seasons of his career with the Bruins organization before transitioning to coaching. Notably, Chynoweth served as the Islanders’ assistant coach from 2009-12 and currently is the assistant coach of the Winnipeg Jets.

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