3 Takeaways: Isles Score Six, Rack Up Sixth-Straight Win

Sunday night marked the sixth-straight win for the New York Islanders, who put themselves back in a playoff position with a 6-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center.
Casey Cizikas, Kyle Palmieri, Brock Nelson (PPG, A), Bo Horvat (1G, 1A), Pierre Engvall and Cal Clutterbuck scored for the Islanders (72 points), who leapfrogged the Detroit Red Wings (72 points) and are in a playoff position for the first time since Jan. 13. The Isles and Wings are tied in points, but the Isles have played one fewer game.
“We just want to keep it rolling,” Palmieri said. “This is a big trip for us and we're playing good hockey right now, so we'll enjoy this one for a couple minutes and get ourselves ready for tomorrow.”
Semyon Varlamov stopped 22 of 23 to snap an 0-4-2 stretch, while Lukas Dostal stopped 13 of 19 in the loss. Alex Killorn scored the lone goal for the Ducks.
The Islanders six-game winning streak is the team’s first since a nine-game run from Feb. 28 – Mar. 14, 2021 and the team’s first five-game regulation winning streak since Oct. 26 – Nov. 3, 2022. The five-straight regulation wins follows a 20-game stretch that saw the Isles only score two regulation wins. While the job isn’t finished, the Isles are feeling good about where their game is at.
“Each game we have a mentality to go in there and be the hardest working group,” Cizikas said. “Guys are buying into that and we're coming away with big points right now.”