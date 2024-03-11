3 Takeaways: Isles Score Six, Rack Up Sixth-Straight Win

ISLES GET GOALS FROM ALL FOUR LINES:

The Islanders offense continues to roll, as all four lines scored on Sunday night. After 13 different Isles hit the scoresheet in San Jose, 12 different players recorded a point in Anaheim.

“It showed that the depth that we have, and it was it was important to find a way to win that game,” Head Coach Patrick Roy said. “Sometimes you take those games for granted, and that's not exactly what our guys did not do.”

The Islanders built a 3-0 lead before the game was 15 minutes old, with Casey Cizikas, Kyle Palmieri and Brock Nelson all netting early tallies. Cizikas opened the scoring at the 5:11 mark, as Simon Holmstrom took the puck from Gustav Lindstrom in the corner and fed an open Cizikas for a one-timer in front of the net. The Isles have now opened the scoring in five of their last six contests.

Palmieri extended the Isles lead 2:17 later, batting down a Mike Reilly stretch pass before beating Lukas Dostal with a nifty breakaway move. The goal was Palmieri’s 20th of the season, marking the sixth time in his career he’d hit the 20-goal mark, but first since 2019-20.

The Isles fast play led to several power-play opportunities and New York eventually converted on its third opportunity. Mathew Barzal passed the puck off the boards to himself to retain possession before Nelson and Horvat dished back and forth with Nelson pulling the trigger from the slot to make it 3-0 at 14:28.

“We want to go out and get off to a good start and focus on those first couple shifts to get everyone into it,” Palmieri said. “The way up and down the lineup the different lines have contributed it's something that's really encouraging as we move forward into the last quarter of the season here.”

After a sleepy second period, the Isles padded their lead with a trio of third period goals. Horvat netted his 26th of the season 34 seconds into the final frame, collecting a fanned shot by Nelson and beating Dostal. It was the second time in the contest and Horvat, Nelson and Barzal hooked up on a goal. Engvall effectively iced the game, using his speed to blow down the wing before beating Dostal at 7:56, but Clutterbuck filled out the Isles offensive bingo card, burying a feed from Matt Martin and Kyle MacLean at 18:12