3 Takeaways: Isles Rally for 3-2 OT Win Over Kings

The New York Islanders were the first team to successfully defend their castle against the LA Kings, scoring a dramatic 3-2 OT win on Saturday night at UBS Arena.

JG Pageau scored the OT winner 13 seconds into the extra frame, completing an Islanders comeback as the team rallied out of an 0-2 hole. Anders Lee scored a pair of third period tallies to get the game to overtime, as the Isles scored their first win of the season when trailing after two periods. It came against a top-tier opponent as well, as the Kings entered the game on an 11-game road winning streak, an NHL record to start a season.

“We know what we're capable of and I think that was an example of that tonight,” Lee said. “It's one of those things where you just have to continue to push through and get a bounce here or there every once in a while. We earned that win.”

Adrian Kempe (PPG) and Vladislav Gavrikov scored second period goals for the Kings, while Cam Talbot stopped 27 of 30 shots in the overtime loss. Ilya Sorokin stopped 34 of 36 shots in the win.

In the process, the Isles extended their point streak to five games (4-0-1) and have earned points in 11 of their last 12 games (7-1-4). The win also snapped the Isles four-game losing streak against LA.