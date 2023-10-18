News Feed

3 Takeaways: Isles Put on Defensive Clinic in 1-0 Win Over Coyotes

Islanders hold Coyotes to 14 shots, Mathew Barzal score power-play goal, while Samuel Bolduc makes season debut

3 TAKES NYI vs ARI 1-0 web
By Cory Wright
@WrightsWay NewYorkIslanders.com

The New York Islanders put on a defensive clinic on Tuesday night, shutting out the Arizona Coyotes 1-0 at UBS Arena.

Mathew Barzal’s power-play goal was all the offense the Isles needed on Tuesday, as Ilya Sorokin turned aside 14 shots for his 17th career shutout and third against the Coyotes. Karel Vejmelka stopped 30-of-31 shots for Arizona.

“I thought we battled. I thought our structure was great,” Head Coach Lane Lambert said. “They had a couple of opportunities, but when they did our goaltender came up big for us, but I think of the total team effort.”

With the win, the Islanders improved to 2-0-0 to start the season, their first 2-0-0 start to the season since 2014-15.

“It was nice to get a couple ones at home here,” Barzal said. “In the past we dropped a few early on and it kind of kills the mood a little bit, so it's nice to get two early ones.”

Recap: Coyotes at Islanders 10.17.23

ISLES PUT ON DEFENSIVE CLINIC:

The Islanders have been a good defensive team for the better part of the past five years, but Tuesday night was one of their best defensive efforts of the decade.

The Isles limited the Coyotes to 14 shots, marking the fourth time in the past 15 years they’d held a team to 14 shots or fewer. It was the first time they’d held a team to 14 shots or fewer since Feb. 8, 2015.

They held the Coyotes to three shots in the first period, four in the second and seven during a third period push. According to Natural Stat Trick, the Coyotes managed four high-danger chances (compared to 11 for the Islanders) at five-on-five.

Part of that shot suppression/puck possession was due to the Isles work in the face-off dot on Tuesday night, where they dominated by winning 66% of the draws. Bo Horvat (11-of-16) and JG Pageau (11-of-14) co-led the team with 11 face-off wins, but none were bigger than Horvat’s win that led to Barzal’s power-play goal seven seconds into a Barrett Hayton penalty.

While 14 saves constituted a light night for Sorokin, credit went to the Islanders netminder for staying focused and coming up with key saves late in the game.

“[We were] playing good D,” Barzal said. “I thought they had probably a couple [of shots] they passed up. They like to pass the puck and make plays, but if we're holding teams to 14 shots with Sorokin or Varly in net, we're probably got to be alright.”

Mathew Barzal with a Goal vs. Arizona Coyotes

SPECIAL TEAMS:

The Islanders scored their first power-play goal of the season, with Barzal knuckling a one-timer over Karel Vejmelka’s shoulder and in at 3:47 of the second period. The slap shot goal was a little out of character for Barzal, as it was just eighth slap shot goal of his 420-game career.

“Good battle by Palmieri on the faceoff to win the puck back,” Barzal said.  “I got a little lucky, I kind of fanned on it a touch, but sometimes when you're creating a lot of chances and they're not going in, you get one like that.”

Getting the first power-play goal of the season was a welcome feeling for a group that finished 30th in the NHL last year.

“It's nice to get rewarded,” said Noah Dobson, who fed Barzal for the one-timer. “We've definitely had our chances, so I think it'll bode well for us going forward to get that one off our backs and continue to build on it.”

Perhaps the most important special team’s moment came early in the first period for the Islanders, who killed off a four-minute Coyotes power play five minutes into the game. More impressively, the Isles held the Coyotes to zero shots on goal during that stretch and a mere five shot attempts.

The Isles went three-for-three on the penalty kill, keeping the Coyotes from generating a shot on goal – and that was without a top penalty killer Scott Mayfield. Dobson saw 2:44 shorthanded in Mayfield’s place, which generated praise from Lambert.

“It's something I've done kind of periodically here and there when needed,” Dobson said. “I got lots of reps in the preseason, which was nice, but I think obviously you can't replace a guy like Mayfield on the kill. So I think as a group of four everyone stepped up a little and the PK did their jobs tonight.”

UBS Postgame Photos: Islanders 1, Coyotes 0
Snapshots from the New York Islanders 1-0 shutout win against the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023 at UBS Arena.

MAYFIELD OUT, BOLDUC IN

With Scott Mayfield missing Tuesday’s game with a lower-body injury, Samuel Bolduc drew into the lineup, making his season debut.

The 22-year-old was paired with Sebastian Aho, playing 9:19 with three shot attempts.

Bolduc’s limited ice time was due partially to the heavy dose of special teams, he saw no time on either the power play or penalty kill. Instead, Lambert rode Adam Pelech (24:24), Ryan Pulock (25:14) and Noah Dobson (24:20).

Still, Lambert said he liked what he saw from his young blueliner.

“I saw him move pucks, I saw him get pucks to the net from the top [of the zone],” Lambert said. “And I thought he made some good outlet passes.”

NEXT GAME

The Islanders wrap up their three-game homestand on Friday night against the New Jersey Devils. Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m.