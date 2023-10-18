3 Takeaways: Isles Put on Defensive Clinic in 1-0 Win Over Coyotes

The New York Islanders put on a defensive clinic on Tuesday night, shutting out the Arizona Coyotes 1-0 at UBS Arena.
Mathew Barzal’s power-play goal was all the offense the Isles needed on Tuesday, as Ilya Sorokin turned aside 14 shots for his 17th career shutout and third against the Coyotes. Karel Vejmelka stopped 30-of-31 shots for Arizona.
“I thought we battled. I thought our structure was great,” Head Coach Lane Lambert said. “They had a couple of opportunities, but when they did our goaltender came up big for us, but I think of the total team effort.”
With the win, the Islanders improved to 2-0-0 to start the season, their first 2-0-0 start to the season since 2014-15.
“It was nice to get a couple ones at home here,” Barzal said. “In the past we dropped a few early on and it kind of kills the mood a little bit, so it's nice to get two early ones.”