3 Takeaways: Isles Put on Defensive Clinic in 1-0 Win Over Coyotes

SPECIAL TEAMS:

The Islanders scored their first power-play goal of the season, with Barzal knuckling a one-timer over Karel Vejmelka’s shoulder and in at 3:47 of the second period. The slap shot goal was a little out of character for Barzal, as it was just eighth slap shot goal of his 420-game career.

“Good battle by Palmieri on the faceoff to win the puck back,” Barzal said. “I got a little lucky, I kind of fanned on it a touch, but sometimes when you're creating a lot of chances and they're not going in, you get one like that.”

Getting the first power-play goal of the season was a welcome feeling for a group that finished 30th in the NHL last year.

“It's nice to get rewarded,” said Noah Dobson, who fed Barzal for the one-timer. “We've definitely had our chances, so I think it'll bode well for us going forward to get that one off our backs and continue to build on it.”

Perhaps the most important special team’s moment came early in the first period for the Islanders, who killed off a four-minute Coyotes power play five minutes into the game. More impressively, the Isles held the Coyotes to zero shots on goal during that stretch and a mere five shot attempts.

The Isles went three-for-three on the penalty kill, keeping the Coyotes from generating a shot on goal – and that was without a top penalty killer Scott Mayfield. Dobson saw 2:44 shorthanded in Mayfield’s place, which generated praise from Lambert.

“It's something I've done kind of periodically here and there when needed,” Dobson said. “I got lots of reps in the preseason, which was nice, but I think obviously you can't replace a guy like Mayfield on the kill. So I think as a group of four everyone stepped up a little and the PK did their jobs tonight.”