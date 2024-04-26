3 Takeaways: Isles Fall Short in 3-2 Game 3 Loss to Hurricanes 

The New York Islanders were pushed to the brink of elimination, as they trail their First Round series with the Carolina Hurricanes three games to none after a 3-2 loss in Game 3.

Pierre Engvall and Brock Nelson scored for the Islanders in the second period, but it wasn’t enough to overcome goals from Brent Burns, Dmitry Orlov and Sebastian Aho. Ilya Sorokin allowed three goals on 14 shots in his first start of the series, while Semyon Varlamov turned aside all eight shots faced in relief. Frederik Andersen stopped 29-of-31 shots for his third win of the series.

"It was a hard-fought game," Head Coach Patrick Roy said. "There weren't many chances on both sides, it was a playoff game. We had a good push and in the third we had our chances, but the puck wasn't bouncing our way."

Roy said this was the second game of the series his team could have deserved a better fate.

“I thought we could have won Game 1 and this game,” Roy said. “They took it away from us, but that's the playoffs. We've been resilient all year."

The Islanders will now have to fight to keep their season alive on Saturday. While climbing out of a 3-0 hole is a tall order, the team is taking it one-game-at-a-time instead of focusing on the larger task.

"Our backs are against the wall," Kyle Palmieri said. "It's do or die for us. Physically and mentally we have to find a way to regroup and play our best game this series on Saturday."