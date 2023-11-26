3 Takeaways: Isles Earn Point in 1-0 Shootout Loss to Flyers

OFFENSE COMES UP EMPTY AS ISLES PLAY THIRD GAME IN FOUR NIGHTS:

After scoring at least three goals in each of their last five contests, the Islanders offense came up empty on Saturday night.

The Isles were outshot 40-25 in the game, never generating double-digit shots in any of the three regulation or overtime periods. The Islanders had their spurts – like six shots in the first 3:05 of the first period – but it was followed up by long droughts. After those six quick shots, the Isles were unable to land a shot on goal in the final 17 minutes of the first period.

Part of that was due to Philadelphia blocking 26 Islanders’ shots on Saturday night, but the Isles simply could not generate enough sustained pressure. The Isles were only credited with eight high-danger chances at five-on-five, per Natural Stat Trick.

“We weren't really executing coming up the ice,” Kyle Palmieri said. “We had a couple good shifts the offensive zone just couldn't really follow it up with more sustained pressure.”

Part of that could also be due to the schedule. Both teams were on the second night of a back-to-back while also playing their third game in four nights, so it was understandable if portions of Saturday night’s game looked a little ugly.

The back-to-back was especially taxing on the four Islanders defensemen who played in both contests. Noah Dobson played 28:41 on Saturday, 24 hours after skating a career-high 31:05. Alexander Romanov logged 22:52 after logging 30:02 on Friday. Ryan Pulock played 23:33 on Saturday after skating over 28 minutes in Ottawa, while Scott Mayfield played 21:10 after playing over 26 minutes on Friday.

“The effort was outstanding,” Head Coach Lane Lambert said. “We’ve played a lot of hockey lately and traveled a lot lately including last night. The four defensemen that played last night played a ton of minutes last night. It wasn't necessarily pretty at times, but I thought we gutted it out. And we battled and I give our team full marks.”

If the first 60 minutes was close-checking and stifling, the three-on-three overtime was anything but. The teams traded chances, with the Islanders getting plenty of good looks at Ersson. Simon Holmstrom narrowly missed a shot high short side on Ersson, one of his four missed shots on the night.

Eventually the game went to a shootout, where Bo Horvat, Oliver Wahlstrom, Mathew Barzal and Kyle Palmieri were denied and Foerster eventually won it for the Flyers.

“It was a tight hockey game,” Anders Lee said. “We just didn't take advantage of our looks. We made some great plays in OT and we just didn't get them to go in. That's the way it's going to go sometimes and unfortunately, we’ve got to live with only getting one tonight.”