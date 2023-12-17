3 Takeaways: Isles Comeback Falls Short in 5-3 Loss to Habs

TIRED ISLES FALL BEHIND EARLY TO RESTED HABS:

The Islanders were slow out of the gate on Saturday night, as evidenced by the lopsided nature of the game through 40 minutes that saw Montreal leading 4-0, outshooting the Islanders 36-16 and generating 14 high-danger chances (at five-on-five) to the Islanders’ three.

“We were sloppy,” Nelson said. “We didn't really generate much the first two periods to get to our game and it cost us a number of times. We dug ourselves little bit too big of a hole to get out of.”

After a scoreless first period that saw the Canadiens hold a sizable territorial advantage, Montreal’s momentum turned into marks on the scoresheet in the second period. Armia opened the scoring at the 7:45 mark, pulling back a wrister in the middle of three converging Islanders and beating Varlamov high. Anderson followed it up 2:50 later, inadvertently blocking a Justin Barron point shot before collecting the loose puck and snapping his second of the season past a screened Varlamov at 10:35.

From there it was all Canadiens, who limited the Islanders to just two shots on goal in the final 15:24 of the middle frame. They delivered the dagger in the final minute of the second, with Anderson and Caufield scoring 15 seconds apart; Anderson stuffing in a puck in the crease, and Caufield one-timing a Nick Suzuki feed while virtually uncovered in the slot.

“You have to have some awareness that they're coming in on us,” Lambert said of the Caufield goal. “It just one of those things where I thought our goaltender gave us a tremendous effort tonight and we didn't give him a lot of help in the first 40 minutes.”

It was fair to wonder if fatigue was catching up to the Islanders, who were playing the second night of a back-to-back after a marathon with the Boston and their seventh game in 12 nights. Despite having a convenient offramp to rationalize Saturday’s loss, the Isles refused to take it – or go away quietly.

“I don't think fatigue was factor,” Dobson said. “I don't want to take anything away from the way they played, they played really well. They came out hard, they knew we were on a back-to-back and they got on us early. We weren't really able to get any traction there till the third.”