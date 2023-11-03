3 Takeaways: Isles Capitalize on Chances in 3-0 Win Over Washington

ISLES MAKE A LOT OUT OF A LITTLE

Though the Islanders’ shots were sparce through two periods, they made the most of each opportunity.

Out of the gate, the Islanders capitalized on their first shot of the game by swarming the Capitals zone immediately. Brock Nelson scooped up the puck and sent a pass to the point where Ryan Pulock wristed a shot through traffic and beat Kuemper to break the ice 22 seconds into the game.

“Great forecheck and the forwards got it up to me,” Pulock said. “Good traffic in front and to get a lead early definitely helps, it was a big goal for us.”

Pulock’s goal wound up being the earliest game-winner in Isles history, but the Islanders were able to strike again 10:19 later, when Holmstrom collected and carried the puck through the neutral zone, sending a pass to Hudson Fasching on a two-on-one rush. Fasching drove to the net and sauced a backhand feed right back to Holmstrom, who buried a goal to extend the lead to 2-0.

“It was an unreal play by [Holmstrom],” Fasching said. “He battled for the puck on the wall. We almost ran into each other a little bit there and so good on him see me there, get the puck to me and then get open.”

Exiting the first period, the Islanders only recorded two shots, but netted both. Per team statistician Eric Hornick, the last time the Islanders capitalized on every shot in a period was Jan. 10, 2019, when Josh Bailey scored on the only shot of the third period of a 4-3 win over the Rangers.

The Capitals continued to press in the second period, but the Islanders were again opportunistic. Nelson was sprung down the wing by Pierre Engvall and Scott Mayfield, before sliding the puck five-hole on Kuemper. The goal was the Islanders third on their fifth shot of the game. After two periods, Washington held a 62-19 attempts advantage and an 18-2 edge in high-danger chances at five-on-five, but the Isles had a 3-0 lead.

Entering the final frame with the 3-0 lead, the Islanders were able to generate more chances, outshooting the Capitals 12-10.

The Capitals found the back of the net midway through the final frame in a messy scramble in the crease, but the call was overturned after a coach’s challenge, preserving the shutout.