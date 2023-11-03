News Feed

3 Takeaways: Isles Capitalize on Chances in 3-0 Win Over Washington

Semyon Varlamov pitches 32-save shutout, as Isles extend point streak to four games with 3-0 win over Capitals

By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

Two streaks continued on Thursday night for the New York Islanders.

Semyon Varlamov’s shutout streak extended to 137:20, as the Islanders netminder turned aside all 32 shots he faced – and as a result the Islanders point streak grew to four games with a 3-0 win over the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena.

Ryan Pulock and Simon Holmstrom scored on the Islanders first two shots, while Brock Nelson tripled the lead to 3-0 midway through the second period. Varlamov turned aside 32 shots for his 40th career shutout in the process.

On a night where the Islanders were outshot 32-21 and out-attempted 84-42, New York made the most out of a low shot volume. The Islanders were held to nine shots on goal through two periods and scored on three on Darcy Kuemper, while they found their groove. The Isles are 3-0-1 in their last four games.

"The first couple periods were kind of sloppy, but the important thing is we kind of stuck with it," Ryan Pulock said. "We were able to get a lead in those periods. I thought in the third period, we simplified and played more to the way we want to play. Some nights are going to be a little ugly but you find a way to get the job done. Tonight was one of those nights."

Recap: Islanders at Capitals 11.2.23

ISLES MAKE A LOT OUT OF A LITTLE

Though the Islanders’ shots were sparce through two periods, they made the most of each opportunity.

Out of the gate, the Islanders capitalized on their first shot of the game by swarming the Capitals zone immediately. Brock Nelson scooped up the puck and sent a pass to the point where Ryan Pulock wristed a shot through traffic and beat Kuemper to break the ice 22 seconds into the game. 

“Great forecheck and the forwards got it up to me,” Pulock said. “Good traffic in front and to get a lead early definitely helps, it was a big goal for us.”

Pulock’s goal wound up being the earliest game-winner in Isles history, but the Islanders were able to strike again 10:19 later, when Holmstrom collected and carried the puck through the neutral zone, sending a pass to Hudson Fasching on a two-on-one rush. Fasching drove to the net and sauced a backhand feed right back to Holmstrom, who buried a goal to extend the lead to 2-0.

“It was an unreal play by [Holmstrom],” Fasching said. “He battled for the puck on the wall. We almost ran into each other a little bit there and so good on him see me there, get the puck to me and then get open.”

Exiting the first period, the Islanders only recorded two shots, but netted both. Per team statistician Eric Hornick, the last time the Islanders capitalized on every shot in a period was Jan. 10, 2019, when Josh Bailey scored on the only shot of the third period of a 4-3 win over the Rangers.

The Capitals continued to press in the second period, but the Islanders were again opportunistic. Nelson was sprung down the wing by Pierre Engvall and Scott Mayfield, before sliding the puck five-hole on Kuemper. The goal was the Islanders third on their fifth shot of the game. After two periods, Washington held a 62-19 attempts advantage and an 18-2 edge in high-danger chances at five-on-five, but the Isles had a 3-0 lead.

Entering the final frame with the 3-0 lead, the Islanders were able to generate more chances, outshooting the Capitals 12-10.

The Capitals found the back of the net midway through the final frame in a messy scramble in the crease, but the call was overturned after a coach’s challenge, preserving the shutout.

VARLAMOV TURNS IN SECOND CONSECUTIVE SHUTOUT

Semyon Varlamov continued his trend as a road warrior on Thursday, earning his second consecutive clean sheet and extending his shutout streak to 137:20.

Varlamov stopped all 32 shots he saw, but was quick to give his teammates credit for the 22 they blocked in front of him.

“I always appreciate the guys like working hard in front of me and blocking shots,” Varlamov said. “That’s what this team is good about [doing], they block shots every time they have a chance, and it always helps.”

Varlamov had to be especially good in the first period, denying a pair of grade-A chances from Dylan Strome and Sonny Milano that could have easily tipped the scales the other way.

Overall, the Russian netminder recorded his 15th shutout with the Islanders to move past Tommy Salo for sole possession of fifth place on the club’s all-time list.

The netminder is 2-1-0 in his three starts this season – all on the road – with three goals allowed combined over that span.

“I just have to continue playing well every chance I have and play my best,” Varlamov said. “It’s only the beginning and it’s a long season.”

Snapshots from the New York Islanders win over the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on Nov. 2, 2023.

MAYFIELD AND FASCHING MAKE IMPACT IN RESPECTIVE RETURNS

Scott Mayfield made an impact in his return to the lineup after missing seven consecutive games with a lower-body injury.

The defenseman made an impact offensively with a secondary assist on the Nelson goal, logging 21:21 TOI, three shots and three blocks.

“I liked this game," Head Coach Lane Lambert said of Mayfield. "I thought he was very good. He was solid defensively and I thought it was great in the penalty kill."

Mayfield’s return was supposed to alleviate the high ice times for his fellow defensemen, but the blue line was forced to step up after Adam Pelech left the game early in the first period and did not return.

"We went down a D man, but it’s great to have Scotty back,” Pulock said. “I thought he battled out there. He's a key part of the penalty kill and it's obviously big to have him back."

 Mayfield contributed on the team’s perfect penalty kill, which went three-for-three. 

Lambert made some line changes to face the Capitals, slotting Hudson Fasching into the lineup for the first time since Oct. 20. Lambert switched out Oliver Wahlstrom for Fasching on a line with Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Simon Holmstrom.

In his fourth game of the season, Fasching made a noticeable impact in the game’s second goal, driving to the net and using a backhand pass to set up Holmstrom for the second goal of the game.

“Fasching was good tonight, and that line was excellent,” Lambert said. “I thought it was a great play he made to Holmstrom on his goal. I thought Hudson took pucks to the net and played the way he needs to play."

The 28-year-old winger skated 8:50 and recorded his first point of the season with an assist, one hit and one blocked shot.