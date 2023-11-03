3 Takeaways: Isles Capitalize on Chances in 3-0 Win Over Washington

Two streaks continued on Thursday night for the New York Islanders.
Semyon Varlamov’s shutout streak extended to 137:20, as the Islanders netminder turned aside all 32 shots he faced – and as a result the Islanders point streak grew to four games with a 3-0 win over the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena.
Ryan Pulock and Simon Holmstrom scored on the Islanders first two shots, while Brock Nelson tripled the lead to 3-0 midway through the second period. Varlamov turned aside 32 shots for his 40th career shutout in the process.
On a night where the Islanders were outshot 32-21 and out-attempted 84-42, New York made the most out of a low shot volume. The Islanders were held to nine shots on goal through two periods and scored on three on Darcy Kuemper, while they found their groove. The Isles are 3-0-1 in their last four games.
"The first couple periods were kind of sloppy, but the important thing is we kind of stuck with it," Ryan Pulock said. "We were able to get a lead in those periods. I thought in the third period, we simplified and played more to the way we want to play. Some nights are going to be a little ugly but you find a way to get the job done. Tonight was one of those nights."