3 Takeaways: Islanders Strike the Lightning 6-2 

The New York Islanders exploded with six goals in a 6-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday night at UBS Arena, earning their second consecutive win coming out of the NHL All-Star break.



Noah Dobson, Mathew Barzal (1G, 1A), Kyle Palmieri, Ryan Pulock and Bo Horvat (1G, 1A) drove the offense for the Islanders, while Nikita Kucherov and Brandon Hagel netted the pair of goals for the Lightning. The win marked the second time this season the Islanders scored six goals in a game and fourth time they won a game by a margin of four goals. With their second straight victory, the Islanders strung together two wins for the first time since Dec 11 – 13.

In a game where goals came from six different players – two defenseman - with 11 total Islanders hitting the scoresheet, the full team effort was motivational for the group.

“We have so much depth. We have four very good centerman, four good lines. Three pairs of six good defenseman and good goaltending. That’s depth,” Head Coach Patrick Roy said. “We’re starting to look like a team that works together, and that makes me happy.”

Roy had the goal of cutting down shot total since he took over as Head Coach, as a strong defensive performance of holding the Lightning to 20 shots on goal was an encouraging sign. The shots against ranks the second-fewest shots the Isles have held an opponent to this season.

“[The Lightning] are a high offensive team and they’ve got a lot of scoring power up front,” Casey Cizikas said. “We did a good job of containing that and limiting their chances. I thought our defenseman did a good job of closing gaps and shutting them down.”

With the win, the Islanders (56 points) closed the gap with the Lightning (59 points) while maintaining a game in hand. Tampa currently occupies the first wild card in the Eastern Conference.