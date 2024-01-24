3 Takeaways: Islanders Show Signs of Improvement in 3-2 loss to Golden Knights

ISLANDERS RECEPTIVE TO ROY’S MESSAGE

The Islanders played an energetic and physical game against the defending Stanley Cup Champions, but giveaways proved to be the difference on Tuesday night in what was otherwise a strong performance.

“We played extremely hard and executed a lot of things that we've been talking about last couple days,” Anders Lee said. “We played a really hard game against a good hockey team and one of those nights where we just weren't able to get an extra puck in the net.”

Turnovers by Sebastian Aho and Adam Pelech led to the first goal of the game, as Ivan Barbashev’s tipped in a shot from Alex Pietrangelo to beat Ilya Sorokin at 11:52 of the first period.

After Brock Nelson knotted the score at one apiece at 3:35 of the second period, the Golden Knights jumped back in front quickly. The Islanders surrendered a power-play goal from Sheldon Rempal – his first NHL goal – at 7:18 of the middle frame.

A Noah Dobson turnover led to an opportunity for Nicholas Roy, who finished off a pass from Jonathan Marchessault to extend the lead for Vegas, 3-1 less than two minutes later at 9:07. The Islanders finished the game with 14 giveaways, compared to just five for Vegas.

"I know the turnover cost us the third goal, but the guys are young, they're learning and it's part of the process,” Roy said. “We were better on our breakout overall, but I still want to cut down [turnovers].

Down 3-1, Simon Holmstrom and Jean-Gabriel Pageau teamed up for a shorthanded goal at 9:26 third period, as Holmstrom set up Pageau with a drop pass in the left circle, who ripped it past Adin Hill to pull within one. The goal marked the second shorthanded goal that Vegas has allowed all season. Holmstrom re-took the NHL lead in shorthanded points (7), while Pageau earned his sixth shorthanded point of the season with the tally.

In a push with 16 shots on goal in the final frame, the Islanders couldn’t find the equalizer but could feel good about their performance.

“They should feel positive, I am very positive. Sometimes the puck this just doesn't go in,” Roy said. “We played a good game, and we were just not rewarded with it. We have to find a way to put that puck in the net, but at the same time, it'd be a shame if we have our heads between our legs after a performance like this.”

Just three days into Roy's tenure as head coach, the Islanders are adjusting to his messages well - without even getting a full practice in yet - implementing his changes quickly.

Roy pointed out on Tuesday morning that he wanted to see improvements in shots allowed, citing a goal of cutting down to under 30. The Islanders delivered by holding the defending Stanley Cup Champions to just 27 shots on goal, taking positive steps forward.

“We don't want to give 40 shots every night, so tonight is a good step in that direction,” Roy said. “Now, what I want is some consistency. I want us to believe in the even keel rule, [whether] you win or lose, at midnight you refocus for the next game.”