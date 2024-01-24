3 Takeaways: Islanders Show Signs of Improvement in 3-2 loss to Golden Knights

The New York Islanders fell 3-2 to the Golden Knights on Tuesday night at UBS Arena

3Takeaways_Home_1920x1080
By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

The New York Islanders put forth a valiant effort, but their comeback bid effort fell short in a 3-2 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday night at UBS Arena. 

Brock Nelson and Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored for the Islanders, but Ivan Barbashev, Sheldon Rempal (PPG) and Nicolas Roy (GWG, 1A) powered the offense for the Golden Knights. 

The Islanders recorded a season-high 42 shots on goal and limited the Golden Knights to 27 shots on goal. Head Coach Patrick Roy made it clear he was satisfied with his team’s performance and highlighted their improvement. 

“Sometimes the hockey gods are not on your side and today that was the case,” Roy said. “Great progression from our guys and sometimes you don't necessarily get rewarded for what you do. But if we keep progressing like we are right now, we'll win a lot of games.”

Tuesday’s effort mattered nearly as much as the result in the eyes of Roy, who pointed out that he was more impressed with his team’s performance against Vegas in comparison to Sunday’s 3-2 OT win over the Dallas Stars. 

“When I met with the guys this morning, I said, I hope we weren't satisfied about our performance against Dallas,” Roy said. “I thought we could have been better defensively. Tonight, I was pleased with the focus and the effort and the resilience that the guys showed.”

Recap: Golden Knights at Islanders 1.23.24

ISLANDERS RECEPTIVE TO ROY’S MESSAGE 

The Islanders played an energetic and physical game against the defending Stanley Cup Champions, but giveaways proved to be the difference on Tuesday night in what was otherwise a strong performance. 

“We played extremely hard and executed a lot of things that we've been talking about last couple days,” Anders Lee said. “We played a really hard game against a good hockey team and one of those nights where we just weren't able to get an extra puck in the net.” 

Turnovers by Sebastian Aho and Adam Pelech led to the first goal of the game, as Ivan Barbashev’s tipped in a shot from Alex Pietrangelo to beat Ilya Sorokin at 11:52 of the first period. 

After Brock Nelson knotted the score at one apiece at 3:35 of the second period, the Golden Knights jumped back in front quickly. The Islanders surrendered a power-play goal from Sheldon Rempal – his first NHL goal – at 7:18 of the middle frame. 

A Noah Dobson turnover led to an opportunity for Nicholas Roy, who finished off a pass from Jonathan Marchessault to extend the lead for Vegas, 3-1 less than two minutes later at 9:07. The Islanders finished the game with 14 giveaways, compared to just five for Vegas.

"I know the turnover cost us the third goal, but the guys are young, they're learning and it's part of the process,” Roy said. “We were better on our breakout overall, but I still want to cut down [turnovers].

Down 3-1, Simon Holmstrom and Jean-Gabriel Pageau teamed up for a shorthanded goal at 9:26 third period, as Holmstrom set up Pageau with a drop pass in the left circle, who ripped it past Adin Hill to pull within one. The goal marked the second shorthanded goal that Vegas has allowed all season. Holmstrom re-took the NHL lead in shorthanded points (7), while Pageau earned his sixth shorthanded point of the season with the tally.

In a push with 16 shots on goal in the final frame, the Islanders couldn’t find the equalizer but could feel good about their performance. 

“They should feel positive, I am very positive. Sometimes the puck this just doesn't go in,” Roy said. “We played a good game, and we were just not rewarded with it. We have to find a way to put that puck in the net, but at the same time, it'd be a shame if we have our heads between our legs after a performance like this.”

Just three days into Roy's tenure as head coach, the Islanders are adjusting to his messages well - without even getting a full practice in yet - implementing his changes quickly.

Roy pointed out on Tuesday morning that he wanted to see improvements in shots allowed, citing a goal of cutting down to under 30. The Islanders delivered by holding the defending Stanley Cup Champions to just 27 shots on goal, taking positive steps forward. 

“We don't want to give 40 shots every night, so tonight is a good step in that direction,” Roy said. “Now, what I want is some consistency. I want us to believe in the even keel rule, [whether] you win or lose, at midnight you refocus for the next game.”

VGK@NYI: Nelson scores goal against Adin Hill

NELSON REGISTERS 500TH CAREER POINT 

Brock Nelson reached a personal milestone on Tuesday night, hitting 500 career points with a second period game-tying tally. 

Nelson received a feed from Alex Romanov in the right dot and ripped a shot through Hill to tie the game early in the second period for his team-leading 21st goal of the season. 

“It was a good play by [Romanov] and [Dobson], we had some good zone time,” Nelson said. “I was able to find some open ice.” 

Nelson became the 12th player in franchise history to achieve 500 points, while drawing within 13 points of Bobby Nystrom (513) for 11th place on the franchise all-time points list. 

The goal also extended his point streak to three games (2G, 1A) and accounted for his 21st goal and 38th point of the season.

PostgamePortfolio_Home_1920x1080
GettyImages-1956252938
GettyImages-1948405200
GettyImages-1948406838
GettyImages-1948406527
GettyImages-1948406780
GettyImages-1948405189
GettyImages-1948406915
GettyImages-1956308373
GettyImages-1948405681
GettyImages-1956346747
GettyImages-1956308378
GettyImages-1956252943
GettyImages-1948405654
GettyImages-1956303758
D194932D-F27F-4CA7-97DD-7C94ED526809-10293-000001CFFB335A10
20240123_VEGAS_NYI_EDITS-2
BC2AB5A7-4E11-4CD5-A8DB-DBFCE0642DB1-10293-000001B3ABA570FD
SA100937
/

UBS Postgame Photos: Golden Knights 3, Islanders 2

The New York Islanders faced off against the Vegas Golden Knights on Jan. 23, 2024.

LINEUP CHANGES

Mike Reilly slotted into the lineup for the first time in two games, skating 15:02 and registering six shot attempts (four on goal, two attempts blocked). Sam Bolduc was a healthy scratch as a result.

Semyon Varlamov, who was removed from IR on Monday, backed up Ilya Sorokin on Tuesday. Varlamov is slated to face the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday for their first road contest under Roy. 

Sorokin made 24 saves in his 10th straight start and 15th consecutive performance. Adin Hill looked sharp in his return to action after missing 15 games with an undisclosed injury, making 40 saves in his first game since Dec. 17.

NEXT GAME: 

The Islanders head up north to take on the Montreal Canadiens. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. at Bell Centre.

Related Content

VGK 3 vs NYI 2: Patrick Roy
10:21

VGK 3 vs NYI 2: Patrick Roy
VGK 3 vs NYI 2: Brock Nelson
1:50

VGK 3 vs NYI 2: Brock Nelson
VGK 3 vs NYI 2: Anders Lee
0:59

VGK 3 vs NYI 2: Anders Lee
VGK 3 vs NYI 2: Pageau
1:44

VGK 3 vs NYI 2: Pageau

News Feed

Game Preview: Islanders vs Golden Knights Jan. 23

Game Preview: Islanders vs Golden Knights
Islanders Prospect Report: Jan. 22, 2024

Islanders Prospect Report: Jan. 22, 2024
Isles Day to Day: Varlamov Activated Off IR, Appleby Returned

Isles Day to Day: Varlamov Activated Off IR, Appleby Returned
The Story Behind the Islanders Pride Night T-Shirt

The Story Behind the Islanders Pride Night T-Shirt
The Skinny: Islanders 3, Stars 2 OT

The Skinny: Islanders 3, Stars 2 OT
Islanders to Host Pride Night on Jan. 23

Islanders to Host Pride Night on Jan. 23
3 Takeaways: Islanders Resilient in Roy’s Coaching Debut

3 Takeaways: Islanders Resilient in Roy’s Coaching Debut
Roy Has Islanders “Immediate Respect” After First Morning Skate

Roy Has Islanders “Immediate Respect” After First Morning Skate
Isles Day to Day: Varlamov Skates

Isles Day to Day: Varlamov Skates
Roy Looking to Bring Consistency Back to Islanders

Roy Looking to Bring Consistency Back to Islanders
Game Preview: Islanders vs Stars Jan. 21

Game Preview: Islanders vs Stars
Roy Excited for Second NHL Opportunity

Roy Excited for Second NHL Opportunity
7 Facts: Patrick Roy

7 Facts: Patrick Roy
Islanders Name Roy Head Coach

Islanders Name Roy Head Coach
The Skinny: Blackhawks 4, Islanders 3 OT

The Skinny: Blackhawks 4, Islanders 3 OT
3 Takeaways: Islanders Get Point in 4-3 OT Loss to Blackhawks

3 Takeaways: Islanders Get Point in 4-3 OT Loss to Blackhawks
Game Preview: Islanders at Blackhawks Jan. 19

Game Preview: Islanders at Blackhawks
Kyle MacLean's Islanders Debut a Family Affair

Kyle MacLean's Islanders Debut a Family Affair