3 Takeaways: Islanders Salvage Point in 4-3 OT Loss to Red Wings 

The Islanders salvaged a point in a 4-3 OT loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Monday night at UBS Arena, extending their point streak to three games, despite ending their two-game win streak.
Casey Cizikas and Brock Nelson built a 2-0 lead that stood through 47:55, but Jake Walman (1G, 1A), Daniel Sprong and J.T. Compher (1G,1A) powered an offensive burst for the Red Wings in the final frame to take the 3-2 lead. Bo Horvat found the back of the net to force overtime, but Lucas Raymond (GWG, 1A) buried the overtime tally.
“When you have a 2-0 lead, there's a certain way our team has to play, we have to keep pushing,” Head Coach Lane Lambert said. “But we deviated from that and it’s not a recipe for success for us.”
Ilya Sorokin turned aside 32 of 36 shots in the loss, while Ville Husso made 37 saves in the win.
With the loss, New York also ended an eight-game win streak on home ice against the Red Wings that dated back to Feb. 9, 2018. The Islanders allowed three goals in the third period for the first time of the season.
“It’s not acceptable, especially at home to give up three unanswered in the third,” Noah Dobson said after the loss. “We’ll take the positive of getting the point, but we got to do a better job and get the two points. We’ll learn from that and move forward.”