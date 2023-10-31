3 Takeaways: Islanders Salvage Point in 4-3 OT Loss to Red Wings 

ISLES BUILD AND LOSE 2-0 LEAD, FELL IN OT

The Islanders built a 2-0 lead in the span of 2:26 of gameplay with goals from Casey Cizikas and Brock Nelson, but Detroit came back with vengeance in the third period.

Daniel Sprong ripped a shot past Sorokin from the slot to get the Red Wings on the board and Jake Walman tacked onto that lead 1:40 later, burying a shot through traffic to knot the game at two.

“We just had a couple mistakes in third period in the D-zone,” Lambert said. “They capitalized on those and made some good plays.”

Detroit entered the game as one of the top offensive teams in the NHL averaging four goals per game and several snipers in their lineup, and those qualities made a strong re-appearance in the final frame to take their first lead. J.T. Compher positioned himself next to the net to stuff in a Moritz Seider shot to take a 3-2 lead.

“We knew they were going to come hard,” Cizikas said. “But we have to be crisp with our plays and we don't turn pucks over. That's where they got their chances. That's where they got their zone time.”

After coughing up three goals in the third, the Islanders showed some fight in their response, finding a goal on the power play to force overtime. With the man advantage in the final five minutes of regulation, Bo Horvat took a slap shot that beat Husso to tie the score to ultimately force the extra frame.

Ilya Sorokin made a highlight-reel save on Alex DeBrincat in early in overtime to keep the Islanders alive in the extra frame, but the Red Wings ultimately got the edge with Raymond converting on a give-and-go with Compher

“That last one is on me, I just couldn't get a hold of it and it's too bad that [Sorokin] has no chance on it,” Horvat said. “Pretty much all those goals he had no chance on. So that one’s on us, he’s been unbelievable for so long and we have to be better in front of him.”

In his sixth start of the year, Sorokin made 32 saves in the overtime loss and carries a record of 3-1-2 on the season.

“Sorokin is who I feel the worst for,” Cizikas said. “He stands on his head every single night and gives us a chance to win every single night, and we let him down.”