3 Takeaways: Islanders Road Trip Ends with 5-2 Loss to Golden Knights

The New York Islanders ended their four-game road trip on a losing note on Saturday night, falling 5-2 to the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena.
Mathew Barzal and Matt Martin scored for the Islanders. Jack Eichel and Nicolas Roy each scored a pair of goals for the Golden Knights, while Pavel Dorofeyev also found the back of the net.
Ilya Sorokin stopped 24 of 29 in the loss, while Logan Thompson stopped 28 of 30 in the win.
With the loss, the Isles went 1-2-1 over the course of their four-game swing. Vegas snapped a two-game losing streak in the process.
“Disappointing ending to [the trip],” Head Coach Lane Lambert said. “Although I thought we did a lot of good things tonight. We had plenty of scoring chances. We just couldn't put it in.”