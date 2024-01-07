3 Takeaways: Islanders Road Trip Ends with 5-2 Loss to Golden Knights

BREAKDOWNS BREAK GAME OPEN:

The Islanders and Golden Knights were in a 1-1 tie late into the second period, but Vegas scored twice in a 90-second span to break the game open.

Both goals came via defensive zone breakdowns by the Islanders. Pavel Dorofeyev was unguarded at the far post to receive a backdoor feed from Chandler Stephenson after Simon Holmstrom got caught behind the net at 17:11. Nicolas Roy followed it up with the 3-1 tally a minute and a half later, snapping a wrister through a Keegan Kolesar screen at 18:41. The goal was briefly reviewed for goalie interference given Kolesar’s proximity to Ilya Sorokin, but the larger issue was that no Islanders were present to box out the Vegas forward.

“A couple of mistakes and it turned fast,” Lambert said, adding that he thought outside of that stretch, Saturday may have been the best game of the Isles’ trip.

The two late goals proved to be the turning point in the game, especially with Vegas’ third goal coming on a power play off the failed coach’s challenge. Lambert acknowledged the two mistakes, but felt his team had the better of the overall chances. Saturday night easily could have gone the other way had the Islanders converted a trio of quality chances in the second period. Kyle Palmieri was denied by Logan Thompson on a breakaway early in the frame, while Anders Lee rang a one-timer off the post on a two-on-one rush with Horvat. Horvat also had a good look on a partial breakaway.

“The second goal they scored there was a mistake made and that can't happen,” Lambert said. “The third goal we kept him to the outside. It’s just one of those things and I don't the goal should have counted. I thought our defensive zone structure was fine tonight… I think we out chanced them [in high-danger opportunities].”