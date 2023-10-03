3 Takeaways: Islanders Lose 6-5 in Fourth Preseason Game to the Devils 

In a high-scoring matchup between Metropolitan Division rivals, the New York Islanders were outgunned by the New Jersey Devils 6-5 on Monday night at Prudential Center, dropping their preseason record to 2-2-0.

Mathew Barzal (2G, 1A), Brock Nelson and Pierre Engvall (1G, 1A) scored for the Islanders, but it was not enough to counter a multi-point games from Jesper Bratt (3G, 1A), John Marino (2G, 1A) and Jack Hughes (1G, 1A) who powered the offense for the Devils and lifted New Jersey to a 5-0 record in the preseason.

"I just didn't think we had enough structure tonight in certain areas through the neutral zone and in our defensive zone," Head Coach Lane Lambert said. "Some of their top players made some pretty nice plays and we allowed them to make those plays. They're good players and we have to be better."

Ilya Sorokin saw 40 minutes of action between the pipes and stopped 13-of-18 shots faced in an off-and-uncharacteristic night for the Russian netminder, while Ken Appleby turned away four of five shots in the final frame. Akira Schmid played the full 60 minutes for the Devils, earning the win with 12 saves on 17 shots.