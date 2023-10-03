News Feed

Preseason Game Preview: Islanders at Devils 

Preseason Game Preview: Islanders at Devils 
Dobson Paying it Forward

Dobson Paying it Forward
Isles Day to Day: Training Camp Day 11

Isles Day to Day: Training Camp Day 11
Barzal and the Band

Barzal and the Band
3 Takeaways: Balanced Scoring Leads Isles Past Rangers 5-3

3 Takeaways: Balanced Scoring Leads Isles Past Rangers 5-3
Preseason Game Preview: Islanders vs Rangers

Preseason Game Preview: Islanders vs Rangers
Islanders Preseason Game vs. Rangers Postponed to Saturday, Sept. 30

Islanders Preseason Game vs. Rangers Postponed to Saturday, Sept. 30
Islanders Trim Training Camp Roster

Islanders Trim Training Camp Roster
Pageau, Gauthier and Dufour Form French Connection at Islanders Training Camp

Pageau, Gauthier and Dufour Form French Connection at Islanders Training Camp
3 Takeaways: Islanders Edge Flyers 2-1 for First Preseason Win 

3 Takeaways: Islanders Edge Flyers 2-1 for First Preseason Win 
Preseason Game Preview: Islanders vs Flyers

Preseason Game Preview: Islanders vs Flyers
3 Takeaways: Islanders Start Preseason with 4-2 Loss to Rangers

3 Takeaways: Islanders Start Preseason with 4-2 Loss to Rangers
Preseason Game Preview: Islanders at Rangers 

Preseason Rosters: Islanders at Rangers 
Isles Day to Day: Training Camp Day 6 

Isles Day to Day: Training Camp Day 6 
Cates Making his Case at Islanders Training Camp

Cates Making his Case at Islanders Training Camp
Isles Day to Day: Training Camp Day 5 

Isles Day to Day: Training Camp Day 5 
Isles Day to Day: Training Camp Day 3

Isles Day to Day: Training Camp Day 3
Islander Roots that Run Deep 

Islander Roots that Run Deep 

3 Takeaways: Islanders Lose 6-5 in Fourth Preseason Game to the Devils 

The Islanders put up five goals, but are edged by Devils

v2Preseason_3Takeaways_Away_1920x1080
By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

In a high-scoring matchup between Metropolitan Division rivals, the New York Islanders were outgunned by the New Jersey Devils 6-5 on Monday night at Prudential Center, dropping their preseason record to 2-2-0.

Mathew Barzal (2G, 1A), Brock Nelson and Pierre Engvall (1G, 1A) scored for the Islanders, but it was not enough to counter a multi-point games from Jesper Bratt (3G, 1A), John Marino (2G, 1A) and Jack Hughes (1G, 1A) who powered the offense for the Devils and lifted New Jersey to a 5-0 record in the preseason.

"I just didn't think we had enough structure tonight in certain areas through the neutral zone and in our defensive zone," Head Coach Lane Lambert said. "Some of their top players made some pretty nice plays and we allowed them to make those plays. They're good players and we have to be better."

Ilya Sorokin saw 40 minutes of action between the pipes and stopped 13-of-18 shots faced in an off-and-uncharacteristic night for the Russian netminder, while Ken Appleby turned away four of five shots in the final frame. Akira Schmid played the full 60 minutes for the Devils, earning the win with 12 saves on 17 shots.

Recap: New York Islanders @ New Jersey Devils 10.2.23

ISLANDERS SLIP IN THE SECOND

The Islanders jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period, but the second period proved to be the turning point in the game, as the Devils revved up offensively as the Islanders allowed four goals in middle 20 minutes.

William Dufour took a penalty early in the second period for cross-checking Tyler Toffoli. With the Islanders shorthanded, Bratt capitalized on the power play and fired off a one-timer from the right circle to tie the game at two apiece. Bratt struck again 1:40 later, moving in on Sorokin and sneaking the puck past him to capture the first lead of the night for the Devils.

New Jersey exited the second period with a 5-3 lead, courtesy of Marino’s second goal of the game and Hughes finishing off a tic-tac-toe play with Bratt.

"We have to rely on our structure," Bo Horvat said. "We were chasing too much a little bit tonight and that's when we get in trouble. We know that can't happen in the regular season, so we have to clean that up."

NYI@NJD: Barzal scores his 2nd goal of the game

BARZAL SCORES TWICE ON LINE WITH HORVAT AND LEE

In the process of closely watching the growing chemistry between Barzal and Horvat, Lambert is experimenting to find fitting winger to compliment the line, and slotted in Anders Lee on the left side against the Devils. Lambert described the trio as “dangerously offensive” and was satisfied with the combination.

“I could argue that he was our best player tonight,” Lambert said of Lee. “He competed, battled through penalties and got involved. I thought their chemistry was pretty good.”

Lee chipped the puck out of the Islanders zone in the first period, where Colin Miller mishandled the puck in the neutral zone, resulting in Barzal racing past him and into a breakaway to beat Schmid to open the scoring.

Barzal continued to stand out offensively as he received a cross-ice pass from Horvat in the third period to pull within one. The dynamic between the two is still cooking, as the duo was showcased for the second time in the preseason.

“It’s about what Lane thinks is the best combo and now he’s got us going,” Barzal said. “We've been playing well together. [Horvat] has been doing a lot of the passing more and I’ve been able to score, so I think the chemistry is there. Holmstrom did a great job in his first game with us, and Lee did a great job tonight too.”

GettyImages-1713959129
GettyImages-1714093116
GettyImages-1713995180
GettyImages-1713987598
GettyImages-1713959119
GettyImages-1713985981
GettyImages-1713995709
GettyImages-1703033385
GettyImages-1703033206
GettyImages-1714031911
GettyImages-1714021719
GettyImages-1714043506
GettyImages-1714019876
GettyImages-1714052665
GettyImages-1714064048
GettyImages-1713993685
GettyImages-1713986515
/

Photos: Devils 6, Islanders 5

Snapshots from the Islanders' 6-5 loss to the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center on Oct. 2, 2023. Photos courtesy of Getty Images.

NELSON AND ENGVALL PICK UP WHERE THEY LEFT OFF

Perhaps a positive note in Monday’s matchup was the continued chemistry between Nelson and Pierre Engvall.

After receiving a feed from Ryan Pulock, Engvall sent a backhand pass to Nelson, who was positioned in front of the net to bury the puck past Schmid to give the Isles a 2-0 lead in the first period.

“They're both pretty smart,” Pulock said of Engvall and Nelson. “They're both quick and can read the ice pretty well. So, I was able to make a move to give [Engvall] a little space and then he made a great pass back door.”

The two clicked as linemates last season after Engvall arrived on Long Island, but the pair was able to build their chemistry in Engvall’s first training camp with the Islanders. Nelson touched on the on-ice chemistry developing with Engvall prior to puck drop, which paid off in New Jersey.   

“Pierre is an easy guy to have in the room and on the ice to read off of,” Nelson said ahead of puck drop. “His speed really stands out, and he can create offense from the d-zone or o-zone.”

Engvall’s speed came in handy when the Islanders were trailing 3-2 in the second period. The 27-year-old winger beat Luke Hughes in a foot race, moved in on Schmid and hammered a half-slap shot five-hole for his first goal of the preseason.

NEXT GAME:

The Islanders head to Philadelphia on Thursday for a preseason date with the Flyers. Puck drop is at 7 p.m.