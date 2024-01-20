3 Takeaways: Islanders Get Point in 4-3 OT Loss to Blackhawks

The New York Islanders picked up a point in Friday’s 4-3 OT loss to the Chicago Blackhawks, but that was little consolation at the conclusion of a disappointing 0-3-1 road trip.

“It wasn't good enough,” Bo Horvat said after Friday’s loss. “It wasn't a very good trip for us. There were parts of it where we played good hockey, but at the end of the day, we have to figure out ways to get wins we just didn't do it.”

Seth Jones scored the OT winner for the Blackhawks 22 seconds into the extra frame, negating an Islanders third period comeback that saw them rally out of a 3-1 hole to tie the game. Horvat and Kyle Palmieri scored the third period goals for the Islanders, while Brock Nelson’s first period goal rounded out the scoring for New York.

Boris Katchouk, Joey Anderson (1G, 1A) and Jason Dickinson (1G, 1A) scored in regulation for the Blackhawks, who netted four goals for just the second time in their past 11 games.

Ilya Sorokin stopped 20 of 24 in the loss, while Petr Mrazek stopped 26 of 29 in the win.

The 0-3-1 trip set the Islanders (49 points) back in the standings, as they started their road trip fourth in the Metropolitan Division, but have since dropped to sixth, one point ahead the Pittsburgh Penguins (48 points), though the Penguins have three games in hand.

“We're kind of in a little bit of a lull here,” Horvat said. “There's still lots of hockey left to be played, but we have to put it together quick, or we're going to see ourselves keep dropping the standings.”

The Islanders return home to host the Dallas Stars on Sunday.