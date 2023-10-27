3 Takeaways: Islanders Get Back to Win Column with 3-2 Victory Over Senators 

ISLANDERS REGROUP, PULL AHEAD IN THIRD PERIOD

The Islanders came out the gate on the right foot, skating a 2-0 lead after the first frame. Bo Horvat won a draw on the power play to Noah Dobson, who fired a shot from the point, which was initially saved by Korpisalo. Horvat drove to the net to bury the rebound for his third goal of the season.

“I like the fact that we're looking to attack right away, we scored right off the faceoff,” Lambert said. “I thought we had a couple opportunities tonight, but thought we moved puck a little too slow on the power play.”

Clutterbuck tacked on another goal in the first period to give the Islanders a 2-0 lead, but the Senators got one back on a 4-on-3 advantage at 6:52 of the second period, as Claude Giroux wristed one through Sorokin to cut the deficit to 2-1.

There was a tense moment midway through the game, where Erik Brannstrom took a hit from Clutterbuck along the boards and fell awkwardly, hitting his head on the ice and was eventually carried off in a stretcher. Per Senators PR, the defenseman is alert and was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.

“I still have a pit in my stomach,” Clutterbuck said when asked how he felt about the Brannstrom situation.

The scary incident cast a shadow on the rest of the game. The Islanders lost their structure while the Senators were able to create more traffic in front of the net. Jakob Chychrun tied it up in the middle frame, taking a long shot from the point that beat Sorokin through traffic. Ottawa ramped up their shot volume, recording 18 shots middle frame and finishing the contest with 47 shots on goal.

“We were rolling so good there in the first period,” Bo Horvat said. “But we just kind of lost that momentum a little bit and we have to work on that.”

After the Islanders killed off an important 4-on-3 penalty early in the third period to keep the score knotted at two, Dobson picked up his second point of the game with a critical third-period goal to take a 3-2 lead for the Islanders. With the goal and assist, Dobson extended his point streak to five games and the defenseman leads the team with seven points (2G, 5A) this season.

“It started with that big kill,” said Dobson. “They did a great job at the start of that period and Ilya made some big saves. Then we just tried to get back to our game from there. It wasn't pretty by any means. It’s not really the style we want to play especially versus team like that. But we're able to stick with it and find a way to win.”