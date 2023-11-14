3 Takeaways: Islanders Fall to Oilers 4-1

The New York Islanders winless skid reached five games on Monday night, as the Isles fell 4-1 to the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place.
Mathew Barzal opened the scoring 40 seconds into the game, but the Oilers responded with four unanswered goals. Leon Draisaitl’s four-point game (1G, 3A) paced the Oilers, while Zach Hyman and Connor McDavid (1G, 1A) scored power-play goals 1:58 apart in the third period and Evander Kane delivered a shorthanded empty-netter.
Ilya Sorokin stopped 28 of 31 in the loss, while Stuart Skinner stopped 32 of 33 in the win. New Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch picked up the win in his NHL coaching debut.
The loss drops the Islanders to 0-4-1 in their last five games and 1-8-3 in their last 12 trips to Edmonton, a place that has not been kind to them in some time.
“We're clearly under some adversity,” Head Coach Lane Lambert said. “We've come through it as a group before in an adverse situation in the past and found our way out of it and that's all you can do. We stick together. We win as a team, we lose as a team and we stay positive. We're doing a lot of good things. We're not getting the results.”