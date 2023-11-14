3 Takeaways: Islanders Fall to Oilers 4-1

ISLANDERS OFFENSE LIMITED TO ONE GOAL FOR SECOND STRAIGHT GAME:

Goals have been hard to come by for the Islanders on their five-game slide, as Monday marked the second straight game the Isles were limited to one goal and the fourth straight game they’ve been held to two or fewer.

At first, it looked like that trend was going to reverse, as Mathew Barzal opened the scoring 40 seconds in, one-timing a Bo Horvat feed high glove side on Stuart Skinner. The Islanders had their chances to extend the lead – including a Cal Clutterbuck wrister off Skinner’s shoulder and the post – but could not capitalize on the early momentum.

Instead, the Oilers, who entered the game 0-5-0 when allowing the game’s opening goal, evened the score at the 14:17 mark, as Draisaitl collected the puck after an Islanders clear, re-entered the zone with speed and beat Ilya Sorokin low stick side for the tying goal.

The Islanders pushed again to start the second period, as they outshot the Oilers 9-6 in the middle frame and held a 3-0 advantage in high-danger chances at five-on-five. Still, a second goal did not materialize, despite the Oilers averaging 3.92 goals against per game, the third-highest in the league. Brock Nelson tied a career-high (set on Nov. 22, 2022) with 10 shots on goal.

“Our lines were going,” Anders Lee said. “A few lines had good looks and a lot of good opportunities. We’re not getting it to go in and that's been killing us lately.”

The game swung back the other way in the third, as Edmonton outshot the Islanders 19-13 in the third period, riding the momentum of the quick power-play goals.

After another night of near misses, good stretches and costly third periods, the Islanders said sticking together would be the only way to work through this dry spell.

“When you're facing it, you're feeling it and things are going the wrong way it seems to pile on a little bit, so you have to stick together,” Lee said. “It's all we can do. It's frustrating and it's not fun right now, but we have to find some joy in this game and enjoy the challenge that we're in right now and come out of it together.”