3 Takeaways: Islanders Fall to Lightning 4-2

Islanders late rally falls short in loss to Lightning

By Cory Wright
@WrightsWay NewYorkIslanders.com

The New York Islanders suffered a setback in the standings on Saturday afternoon, falling 4-2 to the Tampa Bay Lightning at UBS Arena.

Anders Lee and Brock Nelson (PPG) scored for the Islanders during a late comeback bid, but it was not enough to overcome an early 3-0 deficit against the Lightning. Nikita Kucherov (1G, 2A) and Victor Hedman (3A) led the Bolts with three points each, while Nicolas Paul, Brayden Point (PPG) and Luke Glendening (ENG) scored for the Lightning, who snapped a three-game losing streak.

With the loss, the Isles (60 points) drop to 1-2-2 in their last five games and missed an opportunity to close the gap with the Lightning (67 points), who they now trail by seven points for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

“It's been tough sledding,” Lee said. “You got to push through, you have to stay positive, you have to stick with it and keep coming here with some energy, bring it every day. We'll pull ourselves out of it, but it’s definitely tough.”

Recap: Lightning at Islanders 2.24.24

ISLES FALL BEHIND EARLY, CAN’T COMPLETE COMEBACK BID:

After giving up three goals in 32 seconds on Thursday and a pair of goals 56 seconds apart on Tuesday, the Isles again allowed two goals in quick succession on Saturday afternoon, as Paul and Kucherov scored a pair of goals 1:22 apart to open up a 2-0 lead in the first period.

Paul opened the scoring at 4:12, knocking in a cross-ice pass from Brandon Hagel that first hit the left post and then Ilya Sorokin’s (19 saves) right skate before crossing the line. The goal came just after the Islanders shorthanded unit successfully killed off a penalty against Tampa’s top-ranked power play.

The Isles thought they’d evened the score less than a minute later, with Mathew Barzal’s cross-crease pass deflecting off a driving Bo Horvat in the crease, but the goal was overturned due to an offside zone entry.

Instead of being tied 1-1, Kucherov made it 2-0 Tampa less than a minute later, as his point shot beat a screened Sorokin at 5:34, forcing the Isles to play catchup.

“It's not easy playing from behind all the time,” Noah Dobson said of allowing goals in quick succession. “Just managing those situations in the games where if we give up one, the next shift, that mentality has to be the most important to go get the momentum back.”

The Islanders fell behind 3-0 in the second period, as a Matt Martin boarding penalty yielded a Point power-play goal at the five-minute mark. Sorokin was only able to get a piece of Point’s wrister before it snuck through the Isles netminder as the league’s top-ranked power play took advantage of the league’s 32nd ranked penalty kill.

After being out-attempted 50-30 in the first two periods, the Isles found a way to break through offensively in the third period and mount a late comeback bid with the goalie pulled.

Lee got the Islanders on the board with 6:16 to play in the third period, redirecting a Barzal pass past Andrei Vasilevskiy (32 saves) just after an Islanders power play expired. Barzal picked up his 300th career assist in the process.

That sparked the Isles, who again pulled Sorokin in favor of an extra attacker, to turn a power play into a six-on-four advantage. Dobson fed an open Nelson with a cross-ice pass that the Isles leading goal scorer sniped his team-leading 25th goal of the season.

The Isles made one last push, but Glendening eventually iced the game, burying an empty-netter with 30 seconds to play.

“We talked about sustaining more pressure off the forecheck,” Head Coach Patrick Roy said. “We have the tendency maybe to reload instead of keeping the pressure on and when we started doing this, good things happened. We pulled the goalie and that created some energy for our team and we scored two and unfortunately we came up short.”

TBL@NYI: Lee scores goal against Andrei Vasilevskiy

WILD CARD GAP WIDENS AFTER LOSS:

The Islanders had a chance to close the gap with the Lightning to three points in the wild card chase, but instead the gulf widened to seven points with the regulation loss.

Compounding the effects of Saturday’s loss was the Detroit Red Wings’ 6-1 win over the St. Louis Blues, as Detroit moved eight points clear of the Isles with the same number of games played. The Isles will play the Red Wings on Feb. 29 and March 21 in Detroit.

The New Jersey Devils (62 points) also moved ahead of the Isles on Saturday, as they rallied out of 1-0 and 2-1 deficits to take a 4-3 regulation win over the Montreal Canadiens.

Despite the bad results on the out-of-town scoreboard, Dobson said the Islanders maintain their belief with 25 games left.

“It’s a similar situation to where we were in last year,” Dobson said. “Obviously we need to start winning games and getting points, the group knows that and we know how to get it done, so I have all the confidence in the group to turn the ship around.”

TBL@NYI: Nelson scores goal against Andrei Vasilevskiy

MAYFIELD OUT, CIZIKAS IN:

Scott Mayfield missed Saturday’s game and is considered day-to-day with a lower-body injury. Sebastian Aho drew into the lineup in place of Mayfield, playing his first game since Feb. 10. Aho played 12:38 with two shots, three total attempts and one hit.

Casey Cizikas returned to the lineup after a one-game absence, with Kyle MacLean coming out of the lineup.   

NEXT GAME:

The Islanders head back out on the road for a two-game trip, starting on Monday night in Dallas. Puck drop is at 8 p.m. eastern.

