3 Takeaways: Islanders Fall 3-1 in Pittsburgh

ALEX NEDELJKOVIC STYMIES ISLES

Five days after getting shut out by Tristan Jarry, the Islanders ran into another hot Penguins goalie in Alex Nedeljkovic.

The first period was the Nedeljkovic show, as the Penguins netminder stopped all 14 Islanders shots, including a Casey Cizikas on a breakaway early, which proved pivotal. The Penguins went back the other way and scored 24 seconds later, with Jansen Harkins passing around a sliding Alex Romanov on a two-on-one rush to Lars Eller for the icebreaker at 2:18.

Nedeljkovic came up big again on the Islanders first power play of the game, racking up four saves, including a desperation dive across his net.

“That first power play I think three or four of those saves we could have had and then you know some of the ones at the end,” Scott Mayfield said. “We just didn't get there bounces. One bounced off my skate of in front of squeaked in and we couldn't get that on the other end.”

The Islanders killed off a five-on-three penalty spanning the end of the first and start of the second periods, but couldn’t capitalize on the momentum, as the Penguins extended their lead to 2-0. Drew O’Connor’s shot was deflected by Noel Acciari before deflecting again off Scott Mayfield’s skate and through Ilya Sorokin at the 2:20 mark.

The Islanders had their looks the rest of the way, but Nedeljkovic was equal to the task. Cizikas was denied again by Nedeljkovic, as he whacked a puck out of the air, but into the goalie’s pads. Anders Lee and Mathew Barzal followed it up with chances that laid in the crease, but ultimately did not cross the line. All six of Brock Nelson’s shots were stopped by Nedeljkovic, as well as five from Barzal and four from Lee.

The Islanders finally broke Nedeljkovic’s shutout bid with 6:09 to play, as Samuel Bolduc stepped into a rebound in the slot and beat the Penguins’ goalie high. The goal was Bolduc’s first of the season, but Eller iced the game with an empty-netter. Nedeljkovic was named the game's first star.

“We played a good game,” Cizikas said. “It was a tight game the entire time and their goalie made a lot of big saves to keep the lead for them, so we just have to keep attacking and keep doing what we're doing and sticking to our game.”