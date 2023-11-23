3 Takeaways: Islanders Edge Flyers 3-2 

The New York Islanders beat the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 at UBS Arena to earn their second consecutive win, marking the first two-game winning streak since Oct. 26 and 28.

Anders Lee and Brock Nelson (2G) scored for the Islanders, while Cam York and Joel Farabee scored for the Flyers. Ilya Sorokin stopped 34 of 36 between the pipes in the win, while Carter Hart turned aside 22 of 25 in the loss.

“Right now we're just looking to build our game one game at a time,” Brock Nelson said. “Coming off a long trip and playing these guys two times in a short span. We wanted to come up with a good one and start the week off right.”

The Islanders extended their point streak to four game (2-0-2) and halted the Flyers’ five-game win streak in the process. The Islanders also improved to 5-0-0 against their Metropolitan Division rivals at UBS Arena.

Cal Clutterbuck skated in his 1000th game on Wednesday night and soaked it in during a standing ovation at UBS in the middle frame. The veteran winger's silver stick ceremony is expected to be on Saturday at UBS Arena when the Islanders host the Flyers for their second meeting of the season.