3 Takeaways: Islanders Beat Stars 3-2 in OT 

Bo Horvat scores OT winner as Isles sweep season series from Stars

By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher

The New York Islanders picked up an important two points in a huge 3-2 OT win over the Dallas Stars on Monday night.

Mathew Barzal made a terrific effort to set up Bo Horvat’s overtime winner, while Ryan Pulock (1G, 1A) recorded his first multi-point game of the season and Kyle MacLean scored in regulation. Matt Duchene (PPG) and Logan Stankoven put up a pair of goals for Dallas. Ilya Sorokin made 30 saves in the win.

"We played against a very good hockey team," Head Coach Patrick Roy said. "They're first in their division, they're a fast team and it was a good road game. It's not an easy building to play in, so I was very happy."

The Islanders (62 points) did what they had to do to stay in the Eastern Conference playoff race. They trail the Detroit Red Wings (70 points) and the Tampa Bay Lightning (69 points) for the wild card spots, though both teams were idle tonight. The Washington Capitals (63 points) earned a 6-3 win over the Ottawa Senators on Monday, maintaining their one-point advantage over the Islanders.

"We're getting a lot of scoring chances, it's about time one went in with all the chances we had tonight," Horvat said. "We're doing a lot of good things, it's just a matter of getting wins behind it."

Recap: Islanders at Stars 2.26.24

ISLES CAPITALIZE IN OT:

In a game where the Islanders had plenty of quality scoring chances, their efforts paid off in overtime where Barzal's nifty performance in overtime primed Horvat’s game-winner.

Barzal intended to send a pass to Noah Dobson on a two-on-one, but it was blocked by Esa Lindell. Barzal recovered and protected the puck, threw a hit on Stankoven and fended off Lindell along the boards before working the puck to Horvat to regroup. Barzal wound up weaving through the Stars zone with the puck and eventuallyoutwaited a tired Lindell to send a timely pass to Horvat with open ice.

"That instinct of being in a desperate hockey game, having a 50/50 puck in overtime and they're down in the corner and you want to win that battle," Barzal said. "The rest was the rest was Bo doing a great job at finding that little hole that open space and great barrier by him. He's had lot of chances lately and that was a huge one for him tonight and for our team."

The Islanders did not trail throughout the entire game and found a way to continue attacking even after the Stars came back to tie it at 1-1 and 2-2. Scoring the opening goal was important for the Islanders, as they scored first in a game for the first time since Feb. 8.

Simon Holmstrom carried the puck through the neutral zone, pivoted to make a perfect pass to Ryan Pulock, who snapped a shot from the high slot at 15:59 to take a 1-0 advantage.

With the 1-0 advantage, the Islanders had a prime chance to double the lead as Brock Nelson hit the post on the power play. The Stars took advantage of a Pulock interference penalty and used the man advantage to tie the game. Thomas Harley’s shot bounced off Sorokin’s pad and right to Matt Duchene, who cashed in on a wide-open net at 7:11.

The Islanders did have several missed opportunities – going 0-for-3 on the power play including 30 seconds of a 5-on-3 – but their play at five-on-five was strong. 

"I missed an open that could have made it 2-0, but they tie it up shortly after we don't capitalize on a five-on-three which could have been a huge swing," Nelson said. "But we found a way to stay with it."

The Islanders regained the lead late in the second period. After his initial shot was denied by Scott Wedgewood, Pierre Engvall chipped the puck toward MacLean, who zipped through the slot at the right time to blast a powerful slap shot through Wedgewood at 15:24 of the second period. The goal marked MacLean’s second of his career in his eighth NHL game.

With the primary assist on MacLean’s goal, Engvall finished the night with four shots on goal, one hit, one takeaway and a +2 rating in 16:20 TOI

“I thought Engvall had a super game,” Roy said.

Dallas got even again late in the second period in a goal that eventually forced overtime. In his second career NHL game, Logan Stankoven ripped a shot from the left circle at 18:57 to tie the game at two apiece while recording his first NHL goal.

Horvat’s game-winner marked his second OT goal against Dallas this season. With the win – their second 3-2 OT win over the Stars – the Islanders swept the season series 2-0-0 over Dallas , a feat the Islanders haven’t accomplished since the 2016-17 season.

NYI@DAL: Horvat scores goal against Scott Wedgewood

NEW LOOK FOR LINES:

After testing out all new lines in practice on Sunday, Roy rolled them out against the Stars to pull out the overtime win.

“I thought every line had something,” Roy said. “We had a good practice yesterday, it had a very good vibe. It's fun to see them be rewarded.”

The new look of the top line had some offensive firepower that was on full display on Monday, as Nelson shifted to wing on a line with Horvat and Barzal. The line combined for 13 shots on goal, 19 shot attempts and six hits.

Casey Cizikas centered a line of Engvall and Holmstrom, while Jean-Gabriel Pageau centered a line with Kyle Palmieri and Anders Lee.

MacLean, who missed Saturday’s matchup, drew back into the lineup and played with Matt Martin and Cal Clutterbuck.

UBS Postgame Photos: Islanders 3, Stars 2 OT

Snapshots from the New York Islanders' 3-2 OT win over the Dallas Stars on Feb. 26, 2024. Gallery presented by UBS.

SOROKIN STRONG IN NET:

Ilya Sorokin was the unsung hero on the 3-2 OT win, keeping the Isles in the game in big moments with a 30-save performance.

"He's so solid," Nelson said of Sorokin. "Same as always, he's so calm and never out of a save. Big breakaway save there, he just finds a way to track the puck extremely well. He gives us a chance and I thought tonight was a prime example of that, so it was nice to get this one for him."

Sorokin came up big with the game knotted at two apiece, denying a Roope Hintz breakaway chance in the third period, while he was able to make the save on Wyatt Johnston's shot through traffic in the final minute of regulation. Sorokin had another highlight reel stop on a two-on-one rush for the Stars in the second period.

"It was a good game tonight for us," Sorokin said. "We should just focus on one game and try to be the best version for ourselves.”

NEXT GAME:

The Islanders wrap up their two-game road trip on Thursday night in Detroit. Puck drop is at 7 p.m.

