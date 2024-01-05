3 Takeaways: Islanders Beat Coyotes 5-1, Earn First Win of Trip

ISLES TOP LINE LEADS OFFENSIVE OUTBURST:

The Islanders got a big night from the top line of Anders Lee, Bo Horvat and Mathew Barzal, who combined for six points and factored into four of the Islanders five goals. It was a solid bounce back effort from a trio that said they weren’t pleased with their game on Tuesday night.

“Obviously the last game in Colorado was not my best, not my line's best and we needed a bounce back and I thought we did that,” Barzal said.

Horvat opened the scoring for the Islanders at 7:56 of the fist period, posting up in the bumper spot and finishing a quick dish from Noah Dobson after a face-off win. The Isles power play has now scored in two straight games after going five games without a goal.

Mike Reilly put the Isles up 2-0 at 12:02, pinching off the blue line and wristing home his third goal of the season after some nice work by Barzal and Horvat to prevent a Coyotes clearing attempt. Reilly had a game-high six shots.

After surviving a second period that saw them outshot 13-6 by the Coyotes, the Islanders went back on the attack in the third period, scoring a pair of goals 53 seconds apart to put Arizona away. Lee was opportunistic, collecting a turnover in the slot and sliding it five-hole on Ingram at 4:29, while Gauthier carried the puck from the Isles zone all the way up the ice before beating Ingram high for his fifth of the season at 5:22.

“We did not have a good second period,” Gauthier said. “We were talking in the [third] period how we need to come out strong and if we play well in our own zone we'll get an opportunity offensively. That’s what we had tonight and the third period was great for us.”

Horvat effectively iced the game with 6:55 to play, pressuring Sean Durzi into a neutral zone turnover before snapping a high wrister past the Coyotes netminder. Barzal credited the Islanders forecheck with creating Lee’s tally and Horvat’s second.

“I thought that both Bo and Barzy were skating determined,” Head Coach Lane Lambert said. “Just very solid, steady play away from the puck both of them and as a result. They had some opportunities and created some chances and got some numbers.”