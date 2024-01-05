3 Takeaways: Islanders Beat Coyotes 5-1, Earn First Win of Trip

If the New York Islanders 5-1 win over the Arizona Coyotes was a hairstyle, you might call it a mullet.
Business in the front – a 2-0 first period lead – and a party in the back, with a trio of goals in third period – including two in under a minute – to power the Isles to a 5-1 win at Mullett Arena, the first of their current four-game road trip.
Bo Horvat (2G, 1A), Mike Reilly, Anders Lee and Julien Gauthier scored for the Islanders, while Mathew Barzal and Noah Dobson each had a pair of assists. Nick Schmaltz scored the lone goal for the Coyotes.
Ilya Sorokin stopped 25-of-26 in the win, while Connor Ingram, the NHL’s co-shutout leader, stopped 26-of-31 in the loss. In the process, the Isles swept the season series against Arizona and helped cool off the Yotes, who were 8-2-0 in their last 10 games at home – though Islanders fans made Arizona feel like UBS Arena at times.
With the win, the Islanders snap a two-game winless skid, improve to 1-1-1 on their current four-game road trip and give themselves an opportunity to finish above NHL .500 on Saturday night in Vegas.