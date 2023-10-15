3 Takeaways: Islanders Battle to 3-2 Win Over Sabres in Season Opener at UBS Arena 

ISLES HOLD OFF SABRES FOR SEASON-OPENING WIN

The Islanders had a strong first period to open their season, gaining momentum, applying pressure and sustaining zone time early in the game.

Brock Nelson opened the scoring at 5:57 of the first period to give the Isles a 1-0 lead. Pierre Engvall rushed into the Sabres’ zone after the puck skipped over Connor Clifton’s stick at the Isles blue line. The Swedish winger won a puck battle with Clifton and dished a pass to Nelson in the circle, who fired off a wrister past Devon Levi to break the ice.

“Pierre did a great job using the speed getting on it to create that turnover,” Nelson said. “We had a little bit of an odd man rush in broken fashion, and I was able to find some space.”

The Islanders jumped to a 2-0 lead late in the opening frame, as Ryan Pulock threw a shot on net with Levi making the initial save. Nelson looked to bury the rebound, firing it toward the net for the puck to bounce off Palmieri’s skate and ultimately off Clifton’s left leg and into the net.

The Islanders let Buffalo back in the game in the second period as the Sabres began to find their way offensively and breaking down the Islanders’ momentum.

Jordan Greenway received a pass from Casey Mittelstadt and buried a backhand past a sliding Sorokin to get the Sabres on the board in the second period at 4:15. Mittelstadt followed up with his second point of the night in the third period, shelfing a no-look backhand over Sorokin’s shoulder to even the score at 2:34. With the score knotted at two, the Islanders narrowly avoided a goal against in the third, as the Sabres hit the post twice in the same shift.

But the Islanders kept with it and took the lead with 6:20 left in the game. Adam Pelech fired off a shot from the point which was deflected into the net by Casey Cizikas. Sabres Head Coach Don Granato challenged the play for offsides, but the call was upheld, and the Islanders held onto the 3-2 lead for their first win of the year.