3 Takeaways: Islanders Battle to 3-2 Win Over Sabres in Season Opener at UBS Arena 

The New York Islanders squeezed out a 3-2 win in their home opener at UBS Arena, starting the 2023-24 season off on the right foot.
Brock Nelson (1G, 1A) and Kyle Palmieri built a 2-0 lead in the first period, but Buffalo began to pick up steam in the second as Casey Mittelstadt (1G, 1A) and Jordan Greenway scored to tie the game. Casey Cizikas earned the game-winning goal on a deflection in the final frame to win it for New York. Ilya Sorokin made 26 saves on 28 shots between the pipes to earn the first win of the season, while Devon Levi stopped 26 of 29 for the Sabres.
The Islanders earned their first opening night win at home for the first time since 1995.
“It’s big, especially on home ice in front of our fans,” Cizikas said. “We wanted to come up with a good game and I thought we did for the most part. When we did have breakdowns, once again Sorokin came up big when we needed him.”