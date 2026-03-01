2026 Quebec International Peewee Hockey Tournament Recap

The New York Islanders Quebec Team wrapped up a fun-filled two weeks at the 2026 Quebec International Peewee Hockey Tournament.

They played eight games over two weeks, including two tournament games. In the first, they lined up in front of a crowd of 12,000 people to take on the Quebec Nordiques. In an exciting atmosphere, it was a tight hockey game with the score tied at one going into the third period, but they ultimately fell 3-1. In their next tournament game on Feb. 19, they fell to Maryland 3-1 in a competitive contest.

In non-tournament action, the Islanders Quebec Team went 4-2 with wins over the Cape Brenton Screaming Eagles (2-1), Hong Kong (6-2), College De Levis Commandeurs (3-2) and Poland Festiwal Hokeja (5-0).