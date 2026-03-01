2026 Quebec International Peewee Hockey Tournament Recap

Read up on how the New York Islanders Quebec Team did in the 2026 Quebec International Peewee Hockey Tournament

© Jocelyne Cummings/New York Islanders

By Rachel Luscher
NewYorkIslanders.com

The New York Islanders Quebec Team wrapped up a fun-filled two weeks at the 2026 Quebec International Peewee Hockey Tournament. 

They played eight games over two weeks, including two tournament games. In the first, they lined up in front of a crowd of 12,000 people to take on the Quebec Nordiques. In an exciting atmosphere, it was a tight hockey game with the score tied at one going into the third period, but they ultimately fell 3-1. In their next tournament game on Feb. 19, they fell to Maryland 3-1 in a competitive contest. 

In non-tournament action, the Islanders Quebec Team went 4-2 with wins over the Cape Brenton Screaming Eagles (2-1), Hong Kong (6-2), College De Levis Commandeurs (3-2) and Poland Festiwal Hokeja (5-0).

The group also fit in some team bonding on the trip. They played candlepin bowling together, saw a QMJHL game as they attended a Quebec Remparts vs Drummondville Voltigeurs game, while they also spent time at a snow park.

It was a diverse group, as the Islanders Quebec Team was comprised of players who speak Korean, French, Chinese, German, Spanish and Russian. All the players, who are 12 years old and under, billeted with French-Canadian families that are familiar to the Islanders organization. Lead Alumni and Coordinator of Amateur Hockey Arron Asham coached the team.

