VGK, Scripps Sports, Circa Sports and Play Anywhere Add In-Game Sports Betting Component to Broadcasts

VEGAS (October 7, 2024) – The Vegas Golden Knights, Scripps Sports, Circa Sports and Play Anywhere announced today, October 7, the integration of live betting during Scripps Sports broadcasts of Vegas Golden Knights broadcasts beginning with the first 2024-25 regular season locally televised game on Friday, October 11. This feature – the first of its kind in the NHL – will be available to all viewers with a Circa Sports account.

“We are always looking for innovative ways to enhance our broadcasts and we are excited to offer this new feature,” said Golden Knights President and CEO Kerry Bubolz. “This interactive element will elevate our broadcasts and it’s something we know many of our fans will enjoy. We appreciate the work of these partners to help make it a reality.”

During the first intermission of each Scripps Sports broadcast – on both linear television and streaming on KnightTime+ – viewers will be presented with real-time game odds and a QR code or button linking to the Circa Sports app. Bets must be placed prior to the start of the second period. KnightTime+ viewers may opt out of the feature. In compliance with the Nevada Gaming Commission, all fans wishing to participate must preregister in person at Circa Sports in Las Vegas.

“It’s a great milestone to introduce the first integrated broadcast in-game sports betting experience in the NHL, in partnership with Circa Sports,” said Scripps Sports Vice President of Revenue and Sponsorships Tony Lamerato. “This is a testament to the commitment to innovation shared by our partners at VGK, Play Anywhere and Circa Sports. We are eager to lead the future of fan engagement in the sports industry.”

Circa Sports has been the Official Home Jersey Entitlement Partner of the Vegas Golden Knights since 2022.

Derek Stevens, CEO of Circa Sports, said, “Circa Sports is proud to be a part of the first live betting integration in the NHL. Our team strives to offer aggressive, higher-than-most betting limits for everyone – even winners – and we are excited to bring this new kind of offering to the table this season.”

The Golden Knights, Scripps Sports and Circa Sports will utilize Play Anywhere’s technology to create this interactive feature.

“Our partnership with Foley Entertainment Group and Scripps enables Vegas Golden Knights fans to be able to bet through an interactive experience,” said Yaacov Ben-Yaacov, CEO of Play Anywhere. “Play Anywhere’s compliance, clearinghouse and interactivity platform provides all parties involved the comfort that bet opportunities will be displayed in accordance with the guidelines set forth by the NHL. We are excited to make the watch-and-bet experience a reality in Las Vegas with the Knights, Scripps Sports and Circa Sports.”

This marks the second season of the Golden Knights’ partnership with Scripps Sports to televise non-nationally exclusive games for free over the air, on cable or with a satellite subscription. In addition the Golden Knights and Scripps Sports have partnered on KnightTime+, the Vegas Golden Knights’ official streaming platform that was developed in collaboration with ViewLift.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT SCRIPPS SPORTS

Scripps Sports serves professional and college sports leagues, conferences and teams with local market depth and national broadcast reach. Scripps Sports currently has partnerships with the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA), the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL), the National Hockey League’s (NHL) 2024 Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers, the 2023 Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights, the new Utah Hockey Club and the NCAA’s Big Sky Conference. Scripps Sports is a division of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP), a Fortune 1000 American media company.

ABOUT CIRCA SPORTS

Helmed by casino owner and downtown Las Vegas developer Derek Stevens, Circa Sports is blazing a new trail in the gaming industry by combining customer-first approach to business with a team of the country's top oddsmakers. Circa Sports boasts one of the most competitive wagering menus in the country and is a leader in the city for sports futures. The venture currently offers physical betting locations in the world’s largest sportsbook at Circa Resort & Casino, along with three additional southern Nevada locations; a book in Legends Bay Casino in Sparks, Nev; and a new brick-and-mortar book in American Place in Waukegan, Ill. Its mobile offerings are currently available in Nevada, Iowa, Colorado, Illinois, and Kentucky. For more information, visit CircaSports.com.

ABOUT PLAY ANYWHERE

Play Anywhere, through its unique interactive rights deals and patented clearinghouse and compliance platform, enables all media stakeholders to participate in new revenue streams driven by interactivity while ensuring that interactive overlays are compliant with league and regulatory guidelines. By securing interactive rights with leagues and pre-defining revenue splits between each of the stakeholders in the value chain, Play Anywhere enables the rollout of Interactivity to the mass consumer market. Our partners benefit from an improved viewer experience and drive new revenue streams with no up-front or operating costs. For more information about Play Anywhere, visit www.playanywhere.com.