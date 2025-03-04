VGK Announce Return of Bauer Empowered Program to Introduce Even More Girls to Hockey

VEGAS (March 4, 2025) – The Vegas Golden Knights and Bauer Hockey announced today, March 4, the return of “Empowered,” an introductory program that provides free head to toe equipment for young girls looking to get started in hockey. In this, the third year of hosting Empowered in Vegas, VGK and Bauer will expand the program providing even more girls the chance to try the sport.

The announcement comes as the Golden Knights celebrate Women’s History Month and host Women’s History Knight Friday, March 7 at T-Mobile Arena. A recap video of last year’s program can be seen here.

Set for June and July at Hylo Park Ice Arena, this eight-week program will introduce hockey fundamentals to girls from the ages of 5-12, with skating competency. Run by all female coaches, this program will take place once a week and will include both on- and off-ice skill development.

The program is capped at 40 participants with each spot priced at $195 to cover ice and staffing costs. All equipment required to participate will be provided by Bauer Hockey. Bauer will also provide athlete ambassadors to meet and assist participants at the May 17 fitting where they will receive their equipment.

“We are so excited to see the growth in this program and it is really no surprise. We know there is tremendous interest, it is just a matter of creating opportunities for girls and empowering community leaders,” said Bauer’s Vice President of Global Marketing, Mary-Kay Messier. “We are grateful to the Vegas Golden Knights and the team behind this program. It is making a difference for girls and growing the game.”

“We’ve seen the impact of this program in its first two seasons, with participants embracing the sport and even now playing for our top travel teams,” said Golden Knights President and CEO Kerry Bubolz. “We appreciate Bauer’s generosity and are excited to see the next group of Empowered girls take the ice.”

Parents or guardians interested in having their child participate in the Empowered program can register here. Please note that participants must provide a USA Hockey membership number.

The Empowered program is an example of the many ways the Golden Knights have promoted female participation in hockey, which has increased by 600% in Nevada since the team joined the NHL, according to USA Hockey. This weekend City National Arena and America First Center will host 30 teams for the Pacific Girls Hockey League championships, with Vegas Jr. Golden Knights teams earning the top seeds in each division in which they participate.

For more information, contact VGK Director of Youth Hockey Programs & Fan Development Sheri Hudspeth at [email protected].

