VGK Rookies Head to Colorado for Rookie Showcase

The 2025-26 NHL season began for the Vegas Golden Knights with the organization's rookies skating in Rookie Camp presented by Martin-Harris Construction at City National Arena this week.

The rookies head to Colorado on Friday for the 2025 Rookie Showcase with games against the Utah Mammoth on Saturday, Sept. 13, at 2 p.m. PT and the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday, Sept. 14, at 12 p.m. PT. Games will live streamed through radio broadcast on the VGK website and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM / 1340 AM. Stay updated all throughout Rookie Camp presented by Martin-Harris Construction by following the Vegas Golden Knights digital channels.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Braeden Bowman (F) – Most recently, Bowman signed a two-year entry-level contract with the VGK organization on March 2, 2025. The forward made his AHL debut with the Henderson Silver Knights in 2024-25 where he posted 36 points (14G, 22A) in his rookie season. During the 2024 Rookie Faceoff in Los Angeles, Bowman competed for the Golden Knights for the first time and earned four points (3G, 1A) in three games. The Ontario native finished the tournament as the team's goal leader. Before his time in Henderson, Bowman spent four years in the OHL with the Guelph Storm where he recorded 180 points (97G, 83A) in 184 appearances. In his final OHL season with the Guelph Storm he served as captain.

Ben Hemmerling (F) – Hemmerling was selected in the sixth round (177th overall) in the 2022 Draft by the Golden Knights. The forward four years in the WHL with the Everett Silvertips (2020-24) where he recorded 207 points (64G, 143A) in 199 appearances. In his final year with the Silvertips, Hemmerling he put up his best season yet with 91 points (30G, 61A) in 65 games. Hemmerling was named to the WHL Second All-Star Team for the 2023-24 season. The 21-year-old finished his first season in the AHL with the Henderson Silver Knights where he played 17 games and had two points (1G, 1A).

Sloan Stanick (F) – The 22-year-old forward signed a two-way contract with the Henderson Silver Knights as an undrafted free agent in 2024. Stanick is coming off an impressive rookie year with the ECHL Tahoe Knight Monsters, where he won 2024-25 ECHL Rookie of the Year. The forward tallied 79 points (29G, 50A) in 70 games with Tahoe. His 79 points were the most among all ECHL rookies and tied for second overall across the ECHL. His efforts landed him on the ECHL All-Rookie Team and ECHL Second All-Star Team. Prior to his time with the Knight Monsters, the Manitoba native spent three seasons with the Prince Albert Raiders of the WHL, recording 193 points (81G, 112A) in 196 games played.

Tuomas Uronen (F) – After signing a three-year entry-level contract with Vegas in May, the 192nd overall pick of the 2023 NHL Draft completed the 2024-25 season in the OHL with the Kingston Frontenacs. The forward tallied 90 points (38G, 52A) in 63 regular season games with Kingston and 13 points (5G, 8A) in 11 playoff games. In January, at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship, the native of Kerava, Finland recorded three points (2G, 1A) in seven games with Team Finland U20 to help them to a silver medal.

Artur Cholach (D) – Cholach signed a one-year AHL contract extension with Henderson for the 2025-26 season. The defenseman totaled 23 points (7G, 16A) in 54 games in the ECHL with the Tahoe Knight Monsters. Before his time in Tahoe, he served as assistant captain with the USHL Sioux Falls in 2023-24 where he played 54 games. Cholach has represented his home country of Ukraine at both the World Junior Championship and Olympic Qualifiers. The defenseman was drafted by the Vegas Golden Knights in the sixth round (190th overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft.

Samuel Mayer (D) – The native from Ontario inked his first professional contract with the Henderson Silver Knights in May 2024 as an undrafted free agent. He was assigned to the Tahoe Knight Monsters and only played three games before missing the remainder of the season due to injury. Before Tahoe, the defenseman spent four seasons in the OHL, three with the Peterborough Petes where he recorded 114 points (32G, 82A) and one with the Ottawa 67’s where he tallied 24 points (9G, 15A).

Carl Lindbom (G) – Lindbom enters the final season of his three-year entry-level contract this upcoming year. The 222nd overall draft pick of the 2021 NHL Draft most recently completed his first professional season with the Henderson Silver Knights where he ended with an 18-15-3 record, 2.65 GAA, and a .912 save percentage. Prior to his time in the AHL, the Stockholm, Sweden native played in Sweden’s second division league, HockeyAllsvenskan with Djurgårdens IF where he played in 36 games with a 25-11-0 record, including seven shutouts, a 1.86 GAA, and a .930 save percentage earning him the Goalie of the Year and Rookie of the Year awards for the league.

2025 ROOKIE SHOWCASE SCHEDULE

Saturday, September 13

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Utah Mammoth, 3 p.m. MT (South Suburban Family Sports Center)

Sunday, September 14

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Colorado Avalanche, 1 p.m. MT (South Suburban Family Sports Center)