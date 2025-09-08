Vegas Golden Knights Announce Roster and Schedule for 2025 Rookie Camp

VEGAS (September 8, 2025) – Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, September 8, the official roster and schedule for the team’s 2025 Rookie Camp presented by Martin-Harris Construction. The roster features 24 players, comprised of 15 forwards, seven defensemen, and two goaltenders.
The Golden Knights will travel to Denver, Colorado, for the 2025 Rookie Showcase at the South Suburban Family Sports Center, which takes place from September 12-14. The tournament will feature top prospects from the Golden Knights, Colorado Avalanche, and Utah Mammoth.
Every game of the tournament will be streamed live online for fans in each market, and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM /1340 AM will broadcast the Golden Knights’ two games in Denver. Vegas Golden Knights host Daren Millard and Henderson Silver Knights broadcaster Justin Russo will call the action and be joined by live special guests.
2025 ROOKIE CAMP ROSTER
FORWARD (15): Braeden Bowman, Mathieu Cataford, Trevor Connelly, Joe Fleming, Jordan Gustafson, Jackson Hallum, Ben Hemmerling, Mateo Nobert, Matyas Sapovaliv, Sloan Stanick, Andreas Straka, Trent Swick, Kai Uchacz, Tuomas Uronen, Alex Weiermair
DEFENSEMEN (7): Peteris Bulans, Artur Cholach, Viliam Kmec, Mazden Leslie, Samuel Mayer, Carter Sotheran, Bronson Ride
GOALTENDERS (2): Carl Lindbom, Cameron Whitehead
NUMERICAL ROSTER:
8 Mathieu Cataford Forward
18 Alex Weiermair Forward
24 Trevor Connelly Forward
25 Matyas Sapovaliv Forward
30 Carl Lindbom Goaltender
37 Tuomas Uronen Forward
38 Jordan Gustafson Forward
39 Cameron Whitehead Goaltender
42 Braeden Bowman Forward
43 Mazden Leslie Defenseman
45 Mateo Nobert Forward
47 Artur Cholach Defenseman
50 Joe Fleming Forward
56 Carter Sotheran Defenseman
57 Bronson Ride Defenseman
59 Jackson Hallum Forward
63 Ben Hemmerling Forward
68 Peteris Bulans Defenseman
70 Andreas Straka Forward
76 Trent Swick Forward
77 Kai Uchacz Forward
79 Viliam Kmec Defenseman
92 Sloan Stanick Forward
96 Samuel Mayer Defenseman
2025 ROOKIE CAMP SCHEDULE
Thursday, September 11
Practice, 10 a.m. PT (City National Arena)
Friday, September 12
Practice, 9 a.m. PT (City National Arena)
Saturday, September 13
Vegas Golden Knights vs. Utah Mammoth, 3 p.m. MT (South Suburban Family Sports Center)
Sunday, September 14
Vegas Golden Knights vs. Colorado Avalanche, 1 p.m. MT (South Suburban Family Sports Center)
ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS
The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.