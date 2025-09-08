Vegas Golden Knights Announce Roster and Schedule for 2025 Rookie Camp

By Vegas Golden Knights

VEGAS (September 8, 2025) – Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, September 8, the official roster and schedule for the team’s 2025 Rookie Camp presented by Martin-Harris Construction. The roster features 24 players, comprised of 15 forwards, seven defensemen, and two goaltenders.

The Golden Knights will travel to Denver, Colorado, for the 2025 Rookie Showcase at the South Suburban Family Sports Center, which takes place from September 12-14. The tournament will feature top prospects from the Golden Knights, Colorado Avalanche, and Utah Mammoth.

Every game of the tournament will be streamed live online for fans in each market, and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM /1340 AM will broadcast the Golden Knights’ two games in Denver. Vegas Golden Knights host Daren Millard and Henderson Silver Knights broadcaster Justin Russo will call the action and be joined by live special guests.

2025 ROOKIE CAMP ROSTER

FORWARD (15): Braeden Bowman, Mathieu Cataford, Trevor Connelly, Joe Fleming, Jordan Gustafson, Jackson Hallum, Ben Hemmerling, Mateo Nobert, Matyas Sapovaliv, Sloan Stanick, Andreas Straka, Trent Swick, Kai Uchacz, Tuomas Uronen, Alex Weiermair

DEFENSEMEN (7): Peteris Bulans, Artur Cholach, Viliam Kmec, Mazden Leslie, Samuel Mayer, Carter Sotheran, Bronson Ride

GOALTENDERS (2): Carl Lindbom, Cameron Whitehead

NUMERICAL ROSTER:

8 Mathieu Cataford Forward

18 Alex Weiermair Forward

24 Trevor Connelly Forward

25 Matyas Sapovaliv Forward

30 Carl Lindbom Goaltender

37 Tuomas Uronen Forward

38 Jordan Gustafson Forward

39 Cameron Whitehead Goaltender

42 Braeden Bowman Forward

43 Mazden Leslie Defenseman

45 Mateo Nobert Forward

47 Artur Cholach Defenseman

50 Joe Fleming Forward

56 Carter Sotheran Defenseman

57 Bronson Ride Defenseman

59 Jackson Hallum Forward

63 Ben Hemmerling Forward

68 Peteris Bulans Defenseman

70 Andreas Straka Forward

76 Trent Swick Forward

77 Kai Uchacz Forward

79 Viliam Kmec Defenseman

92 Sloan Stanick Forward

96 Samuel Mayer Defenseman

2025 ROOKIE CAMP SCHEDULE
Thursday, September 11
Practice, 10 a.m. PT (City National Arena)

Friday, September 12
Practice, 9 a.m. PT (City National Arena)

Saturday, September 13
Vegas Golden Knights vs. Utah Mammoth, 3 p.m. MT (South Suburban Family Sports Center)

Sunday, September 14
Vegas Golden Knights vs. Colorado Avalanche, 1 p.m. MT (South Suburban Family Sports Center)

