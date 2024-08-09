VGK Road Trip Blog: August 8, 2024

The 2024 VGK Road Trip presented by Las Vegas finished off the trip after stopping Boise and Reno - two major cities in the team’s television market.

The VGK staffers woke up bright and early on Monday to drive down to Boise from Coeur d’Alene. Before a day full of clinics and community events, the team had a much earned rest day. What better way to spend this than at the Boise Zoo? From oceanic creatures like Magellanic Penguins to Giraffes, it was quite an adventure for the team! After that, everyone had a sweet treat at a local ice cream shop then went to bed to get plenty of sleep.

On Wednesday morning at 9 a.m., 85 kids participated in on ice drills and scrimmages. The clinic was accompanied by VGK insider and co-author of ‘It Hurts To Win: The Official Inside Story of the 2022-23 Stanley Cup Champion Vegas Golden Knights' Gary Lawless as he met and took photographs with fans. He also went up to young hockey players to ask the age old question, “What kind of animal is Chance?”