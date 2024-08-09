VGK Road Trip Blog: August 8, 2024

The 2024 VGK Road Trip is presented by Las Vegas

_Reno
By Amber Dammeir

The 2024 VGK Road Trip presented by Las Vegas finished off the trip after stopping Boise and Reno - two major cities in the team’s television market.

The VGK staffers woke up bright and early on Monday to drive down to Boise from Coeur d’Alene. Before a day full of clinics and community events, the team had a much earned rest day. What better way to spend this than at the Boise Zoo? From oceanic creatures like Magellanic Penguins to Giraffes, it was quite an adventure for the team! After that, everyone had a sweet treat at a local ice cream shop then went to bed to get plenty of sleep.

On Wednesday morning at 9 a.m., 85 kids participated in on ice drills and scrimmages. The clinic was accompanied by VGK insider and co-author of ‘It Hurts To Win: The Official Inside Story of the 2022-23 Stanley Cup Champion Vegas Golden Knights' Gary Lawless as he met and took photographs with fans. He also went up to young hockey players to ask the age old question, “What kind of animal is Chance?”

Lawless and the VGK Road Trip concluded their fun time in Boise and crossed state lines back to their home state of Nevada. 

On Thursday morning at Reno Ice, VGK staff had quite the finale on their last day as they had special family guests with the company of the team’s ECHL affiliate the Tahoe Knight Monsters. 

Tessie the Knight Monster and Chance had a family reunion as they joined more than 80 kids for the on-ice clinics. To say this was the cherry on top is an understatement! Lawless also joined in on the action as he continued to meet with fans and sign books.

As the clinics concluded, so did another successful VGK Road Trip. The staffers waved their goodbyes and filled up the bus quickly. Everyone is excited to finally return to their sweet home of Las Vegas. In the meantime, the team talks about the memories and connections to the cities they made along the way. 

The annual trip throughout the Realm of Gold and Ice say new highs in 2024 as the team visit five cities in one trip for the first time. After 50+ hours on the bus and thousands of miles covered, the Golden Knights turn their attention to the highly-anticipated 2024-25 season.

