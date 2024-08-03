VGK Road Trip Blog: August 2, 2024

On Friday morning, the bus departed Jackson and arrived at Yellowstone National Park at 11:50, just in time for the expected eruption of Old Faithful at 12:10. As it always has, nature operated on its own schedule as the world-famous geyser launched water high into the sky at 12:07. The 17 VGK staffers on the voyage stood together clad in black and gold to watch the natural phenomenon. A perfect bit of timing! One could be forgiven for forgetting the fact that KnightTime+ brings Golden Knights hockey to anyone located among the splendor of Yellowstone National Park as the state of Wyoming exists within the Realm of Gold and Ice.

As cell service became fleeting, the group took in the stunning scenery while listening to Luke Combs, Deorro, Pitbull and more through the bus’s speakers. How anyone found sleep will remain a mystery as the group brought the energy and momentum of a productive trip to Jackson on the road to Billings, Mont.

VGK Alumni Deryk Engelland will join the group at Centennial Ice Arena on Saturday morning with on-ice clinics beginning at 9 a.m. MT.