VGK Road Trip Blog: August 2, 2024

The 2024 VGK Road Trip is presented by Las Vegas

jackson-vgkroadtrip_zk_2024-08-01_373
By Gordon Weigers
@GoldenKnights VegasGoldenKnights.com

The 2024 VGK Road Trip presented by Las Vegas kicked off in Jackson, Wyo. with events around the city geared toward bringing the Golden Knights experience to an important city in the team's television market.

On Thursday morning, VGK broadcaster Ashali Vise and co-author of 'It Hurts To Win: The Official Inside Story of the 2022-23 Stanley Cup Champion Vegas Golden Knights' Gordon Weigers joined the VGK staff at Teton County Library. Vise and Weigers read excerpts from the book to families who took in stories from the team's first championship.

At Snow King Sports & Events Center, the VGK staff spent two hours on the ice with more than 100 youth hockey players of different ages. Drills and scrimmages took place all over the rink as kids in a variety of jerseys got the Golden Knights experience. Next to the ice, kids traded skates for sneakers and played ball hockey with members of the Vegas crew. Families who signed up for KnightTime+ had their pick from various Golden Knights prizes including flags, luggage tags and other keepsakes from the team.

On Friday morning, the bus departed Jackson and arrived at Yellowstone National Park at 11:50, just in time for the expected eruption of Old Faithful at 12:10. As it always has, nature operated on its own schedule as the world-famous geyser launched water high into the sky at 12:07. The 17 VGK staffers on the voyage stood together clad in black and gold to watch the natural phenomenon. A perfect bit of timing! One could be forgiven for forgetting the fact that KnightTime+ brings Golden Knights hockey to anyone located among the splendor of Yellowstone National Park as the state of Wyoming exists within the Realm of Gold and Ice. 

As cell service became fleeting, the group took in the stunning scenery while listening to Luke Combs, Deorro, Pitbull and more through the bus’s speakers. How anyone found sleep will remain a mystery as the group brought the energy and momentum of a productive trip to Jackson on the road to Billings, Mont. 

VGK Alumni Deryk Engelland will join the group at Centennial Ice Arena on Saturday morning with on-ice clinics beginning at 9 a.m. MT.

