VGK Road Trip Blog: August 2, 2024

The 2024 VGK Road Trip presented by Las Vegas kicked off in Jackson, Wyo. with events around the city geared toward bringing the Golden Knights experience to an important city in the team's television market.
On Thursday morning, VGK broadcaster Ashali Vise and co-author of 'It Hurts To Win: The Official Inside Story of the 2022-23 Stanley Cup Champion Vegas Golden Knights' Gordon Weigers joined the VGK staff at Teton County Library. Vise and Weigers read excerpts from the book to families who took in stories from the team's first championship.