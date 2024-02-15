VGK Honoring Black History on Black History Knight, Feb. 20

VEGAS (February 14, 2024) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, February 14, plans for the team’s Black History Knight, which will be held on Tuesday, February 20 at T-Mobile Arena. The Golden Knights face the Nashville Predators at 7 p.m. PT in a game presented by Zappos.com.

The theme for the Golden Knights’ efforts Tuesday evening is “Honoring Black History,” which is captured in a wordmark created by Vegas Golden Knights Sr. Motion Graphic Designer Jalen Jones. Jones has created unique VGK artwork for Black History Month each of the last three years, and his designs will be featured on KnightTron and throughout T-Mobile Arena Tuesday night. “Honoring Black History” is tied to the larger theme of this year’s Black History Month celebration: African Americans and the Arts.

Guests of the Golden Knights at Tuesday’s game will include leadership from the Las Vegas Urban Chamber of Commerce and Wendell P. Williams, the founder of the city’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade and a former state assemblyman. The Knights Salute program – which allows season-ticket members to donate tickets to deserving members of the community – has donated more than 40 tickets to the game to staff and Board members from the brand new Donna Street Community Center. DJ Kelly will perform during the second intermission Knight Club .

Beyond the February 20 game, the Golden Knights will be active in the community at a series of ball hockey clinics and other events during Black History Month, including:

Feb. 16: Forward Keegan Kolesar , assistant coach Joel Ward and the Golden Knights will host a ball hockey clinic Friday afternoon at the Doolittle Community Center.

, assistant coach and the Golden Knights will host a ball hockey clinic Friday afternoon at the Doolittle Community Center. Feb. 17: The Golden Knights will host ball hockey from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT at the Springs Preserve Black History Month Festival.

Feb. 21: The Golden Knights will host a ball hockey clinic and celebrate the grand opening of the Donna Street Community Center. The VGK Foundation is a proud sponsor of the center’s podcast room and will be present to support the facility’s ribbon cutting.

The Black History VGK wordmark created by Jones is featured on pucks and T-shirts available for purchase at The Arsenal at City National Arena.

A limited number of tickets are available here for Black History Knight.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.