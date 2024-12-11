VGK, Friends of Henderson Animal Support Partner for Pet Adoption Event on Wednesday, December 18

VEGAS (December 11, 2024) – The Vegas Golden Knights and the Friends of Henderson Animal Support (FOHAS) have partnered to host a pet adoption event on Wednesday, December 18, at the Henderson Animal Care and Control Center. Through this partnership the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation will cover up to $15,000 in adoption fees for animals finding a new home that day, with select Golden Knights players visiting the facility from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. PT.

“Several of our players are passionate about animal welfare and they helped connect us with the Friends of Henderson Animal Support for this exciting opportunity,” said Kim Frank, President of the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation. “Bringing a pet into the family is incredibly rewarding and it’s our hope that this event encourages more people to adopt this holiday season.”

The Henderson Animal Care and Control Center shelter is located at 300 E. Galleria Drive in Henderson and is open Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT. The shelter will remain open until 6:30 p.m. PT for the event on Wednesday, December 18.

This event is part of the Golden Knights’ Holiday Knights of Giving initiatives.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT FRIENDS OF HENDERSON ANIMAL SUPPORT

The Friends of Henderson Animal Support (FOHAS) Foundation is non-profit 501(c)3 volunteer based foundation that consciously stewards resources to enhance care, advocacy, and support for needy animals in Henderson and surrounding areas. Founding members were inspired to create the foundation after realizing the needs are not being met among many abandoned, lost and surrendered animals. Providing financial, medical and logistical support, FOHAS is keeping animals comfortable in shelter environments. FOHAS also supports keeping animals in loving homes in Henderson even as their owners fall on hard times. Offering love and kindness to every animal FOHAS encounters involves a community of caring advocates who selflessly offer donations, volunteerism, and their ability to spread the mission:

Together we are rewriting the narrative for voiceless animals behind and beyond the shelter.

Visit FOHAS online at FOHAS.org and on Facebook and Instagram.