VGK Foundation Raises $1.85 Million Through 51/49 Raffle in 2023-24, with Winning Fans Taking Home 51%

VEGAS (May 17, 2024) – The Vegas Golden Knights Foundation announced today, May 17, that the organization raised more than $1.85 million through the 51/49 Raffle during the 2023-24 season, with 51% of those proceeds going to winning fans who entered the raffle.

Remaining proceeds from the 51/49 Raffle presented by Raising Cane’s go to the VGK Foundation to benefit various charitable organizations throughout the Las Vegas Valley.

In addition to sponsoring promotional support of the 51/49 Raffle, Raising Cane’s is the official Chicken Finger of the Golden Knights, presenting partner of Goal Replays after Vegas Golden Knights home goals, and the supporting partner of Kids Club. Raising Cane’s also proudly sponsors summer street hockey clinics with the Golden Knights.

