VGK Foundation and Southwest Gas Foundation Raise $11,740 Through Partnership During 2023-24 Season

VEGAS (May 9, 2024) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, May 9, that the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation raised $11,740 through its partnership with the Southwest Gas Foundation during the 2023-24 season. The partnership between the two designates Southwest Gas as the Official Natural Gas Partner of the Vegas Golden Knights. The associated foundations are committed to fueling positive, lasting impact in the Southern Nevada community.

Southwest Gas Foundation’s “Saves for Vegas” donated $10 to the VGK Foundation for every save made by the Golden Knights on home ice during the regular season and postseason. The VGK Foundation supports the Las Vegas community and local non-profits that make a difference every day via partnerships, community programming, and direct grants.

“We are proud to be partners with Southwest Gas, a local company that has established a reputation of reliability and trust in homes throughout Vegas during their long tenure,” said Golden Knights team president and CEO Kerry Bubolz. “The collaboration between Southwest Gas and the VGK Foundation helps improve the community we’re proud to live in.”

“From their first season, the Golden Knights have been deeply rooted in the heart of Las Vegas and sought to uplift, entertain and make a lasting mark on our neighborhoods to help build a brighter future," said Karen Haller, Chief Executive Officer at Southwest Gas. "Southwest Gas holds this same commitment to helping sustain and elevate our communities, and we are proud to partner with the Knights to support our diverse and growing Las Vegas community with every save through this Southwest Gas Foundation donation."

Southwest Gas is headquartered in Las Vegas and provides safe and reliable natural gas service to over 2 million customers throughout Nevada, Arizona, and California. For more information on Southwest Gas and their commitment to strengthening community and building a sustainable future, fans can visit swgas.com.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, Twitter,Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT SOUTHWEST GAS FOUNDATION

The Southwest Gas Foundation supports charitable 501(c)(3) organizations committed to creating a better quality of life for all. Funded by our shareholders, the foundation’s principles for giving focus on people, place, and planet through meaningful contributions and partnerships dedicated to elevating our communities and inspiring environmental, educational, and social impact.