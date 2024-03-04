VGK Celebrate 2024 Nevada Reading Week with 19 Elementary School Visits

VEGAS (March 4, 2024) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, March 4, plans to celebrate 2024 Nevada Reading Week with 19 visits to Clark County School District elementary schools by alumni, broadcasters, Chance and other VGK personalities. The Golden Knights’ participation in 2024 Nevada Reading Week is presented by Zappos.

Teachers in Pre-K through 5th grade could nominate their classrooms or schools for visits and were encouraged to be creative in showing their students’ love for reading and the Golden Knights.

Highlights of the 19 visits include:

Monday, 9 a.m. PT: Chance and members of the Vegas Vivas visit Elizondo Elementary School in North Las Vegas to kick off the week, with a ball hockey clinic set to follow the reading week assembly.

Tuesday, 10 a.m. PT: In-arena host Bojo and members of the Knights Guard visit Crestwood Elementary School in Las Vegas.

and members of the Knights Guard visit Crestwood Elementary School in Las Vegas. Wednesday, 9 a.m. PT: In-arena host Katie Marie and members of the Vegas Vivas visit Carolyn S. Reedom Elementary School in Las Vegas.

and members of the Vegas Vivas visit Carolyn S. Reedom Elementary School in Las Vegas. Wednesday, 10:15 a.m. PT: Reporter Ashali Vise , Chance and members of the Vegas Vivas visit John C. Bass Elementary School in Las Vegas.

, Chance and members of the Vegas Vivas visit John C. Bass Elementary School in Las Vegas. Friday, 11 a.m. PT: Golden Knights Alumni Association President Deryk Engelland, Chance and members of the Vegas Vivas visit Bendorf Elementary School in Las Vegas.

To learn more about Nevada Reading Week visit nevadareadingweek.org.

