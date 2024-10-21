VGK Announce Plans for Nevada Day Celebration on October 25

VEGAS (October 21, 2024) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, October 21, plans for the team’s Nevada Day game on Friday, October 25 at T-Mobile Arena. Vegas will take on the Ottawa Senators for a 3 p.m. PT puck drop on this state holiday that commemorates the state’s admission to the Union in 1864. Friday’s VGK game and the 11 a.m. PT Henderson Silver Knights game at Lee’s Family Forum in Henderson are presented by Travel Nevada.

Fans at T-Mobile Arena are encouraged to “Frost The Fortress” and wear white to match the jerseys the team will wear for this home contest. The pregame open will include subtle changes to fit the “Frost The Fortress” theme.

Specially designed white jerseys will be signed by players and available for auction. The jerseys feature the state of Nevada on the front, with “Nevada Day” written in a vintage postcard font. To participate in the auction, fans can visit VGKNevada.givesmart.com or text “VGKNevada” to 76278. The auction will begin at 1:45 p.m. PT and conclude at 5 p.m. PT on Friday. Fans attending the game can visit Sections 11 and 12 on the concourse to see the jerseys in person. A limited number of Nevada Day warmup pucks will also be available for purchase online and on the concourse following puck drop.

UNLV men’s basketball Head Coach Kevin Kruger and three Vegas Born players – DJ Thomas, Jalen Hill and Isaiah Cottrell – will be in attendance at the game and signing posters on the concourse during the first intermission.

Additional Nevada Day items such as pucks and t-shirts will be available for purchase at The Arsenal at City National Arena and The Armory at T-Mobile Arena.

A limited number of tickets are still available for Friday’s game, including an Educator Appreciation Offer starting at $49.

