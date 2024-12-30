VGK Announce Plans for First Responders Appreciation Knights in January

VEGAS (December 30, 2024) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, December 30, plans for the team’s three First Responders Theme Knights in January at T-Mobile Arena to show appreciation for the brave men and women who serve the Las Vegas Valley and beyond.

The celebrations will begin with Firefighter Appreciation Knight on Thursday, January 2 when Vegas faces Philadelphia, presented by Smith’s. Law Enforcement Appreciation Knight is Saturday, January 4 against Buffalo, presented by Martin-Harris Construction, and Healthcare Heroes Knight is Sunday, January 12 against Minnesota, presented by UMC.

Specialty, player-signed First Responders Knight jerseys will be available for auction online beginning at 5:45 p.m. PT on Thursday, January 2, and running until 7 p.m. PST on Sunday, January 12. Fans can visit responder.givesmart.com or text “Responder" to 76278 to participate. Jerseys will be available for viewing on the concourse inside T-Mobile Arena on the final day of the auction at the Golden Knights game on January 12. Proceeds from the auction will be used by the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation to benefit its first responder efforts and initiatives in the community.

Each of the First Responders Theme Knights will feature special guests from the respective groups being honored at that game. In addition, emergency vehicles from the respective groups will be showcased on Toshiba Plaza outside T-Mobile Arena, and fans will be able to fill out “My Hero Is” signs for a photo opportunity.

The Golden Knights have created special ticket packages for each game, including:

A Firefighter Appreciation package that includes a ticket for the January 2 game and an exclusive VGK microfiber beach towel

A Law Enforcement package that includes a ticket for the January 4 game and an exclusive VGK law enforcement scarf

A Heathcare Heroes package that includes a ticket for the January 12 game and an exclusive VGK scrub top

Tickets must be purchased through VGK’s special ticket offers page to qualify to receive merchandise.

