VGK Announce Plans for Asian American and Pacific Islander Knight on January 30

VEGAS (January 23, 2025) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, January 23, plans for the team’s Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Knight on Thursday, January 30 when the team hosts the Columbus Blue Jackets at T-Mobile Arena. This marks the team’s first AAPI Knight, a more inclusive expansion of the Lunar New Year Theme Knights celebrated in previous seasons. AAPI Knight is presented by Zappos.com.

A limited number of tickets remain for AAPI Knight, including a special ticket offer that features an exclusive heritage hat available at this link.

AAPI Knight will feature special guests from the Chinese New Year in the Desert organization and the Las Vegas Asian Chamber of Commerce, among others, being recognized and honored at the game. A Chinese dragon will join the VGK cast for the March to The Fortress prior to the game.

AAPI Knight merchandise, including T-shirts and hoodies featuring Chance’s head on a snake, is available now at The Arsenal at City National Arena.

