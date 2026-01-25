Morning Skate Report: Jan. 25, 2026

The Vegas Golden Knights (25-13-12) wrap up their season series against the Ottawa Senators (23-21-7) on Sunday at 2 p.m. PT at Canadian Tire Centre.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Scripps Sports (The Spot-Vegas 34 in Vegas; full network)

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 94.7/1340

NOTES

Mark Stone has recorded 23 points (12G, 11A) in 14 straight games, extending the franchise record for longest point streak.

Stone has secured points in 91.18% (31 out of 34) of the games he has played this year.

Pavel Dorofeyev is expected to play in his 200th career game on Sunday afternoon in Ottawa.

Jack Eichel extended his point streak to 11 games, tallying seven goals and 12 assists in that span.

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Jack Eichel – Five assists away from 200 assists as a Golden Knight

Shea Theodore – Eight assists away from 300 assists as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Adin Hill – One win away from 100 career wins

Pavel Dorofeyev – One game away from 200 career games

Colton Sissons – Two goals away from 100 career goals

Noah Hanifin – Two games away from 800 career games

Adin Hill – Six games away from 200 career games

Mitch Marner – Seven points away from 800 career points

Tomas Hertl – Seven points away from 600 career points

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Jack Eichel – 61 points (19G, 42A)

Mark Stone – 52 points (20G, 32A)

Mitch Marner – 52 points (12G, 40A)

Tomas Hertl – 44 points (21G, 23A)

Pavel Dorofeyev – 38 points (22G, 16A)

BY THE NUMBERS

1 - Rasmus Andersson made his VGK debut and tallied an assist on Mark Stone’s empty-net goal.

3 – Keegan Kolesar netted his third goal in the last five games.

11 – 11 different Golden Knights secured a point on Friday night, with all four lines contributing to a goal.

14 – Stone recorded his 14th multi-point game of the season.

20 – Stone has reached the 20-goal mark for the eighth time in his career.

22 – Pavel Dorofeyev scored his 22nd goal of the season on Friday and currently leads all Golden Knights in that category.

LAST TIME OUT

The Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs, 6-3, on Friday evening at Scotiabank Arena. Jack Eichel opened the scoring 66 seconds into the matchup, and Keegan Kolesar made it a 2-0 game less than four minutes later. Pavel Dorofeyev and Braeden Bowman netted goals to keep the Golden Knights on top, while Mark Stone registered a multi-point (2G, 1A) game, scoring the final two goals. Ivan Barbashev picked up a pair of assists on the night, and Adin Hill saved 18 out of 21 shots to secure the 6-3 win over Toronto.

SEASON SERIES

The Golden Knights lost, 4-3, in a shootout against the Ottawa Senators on Nov. 26, 2025, at T-Mobile Arena. Brett Howden and Jack Eichel found the back of the net in the first and second periods, while Mark Stone netted a game-tying power-play goal. On the other end, Ottawa’s Shane Pinto, Jake Sanderson, and Drake Batherson all registered goals, with Pinto scoring the game-winner in the shootout to seal the 4-3 win for the Senators.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Ottawa Senators currently sit last in the Atlantic Division with a record of 23-21-7 and 53 points. The Senators have gone 2-2-2 in their last six games, and 5-6-2 in the month of January. Most recently, Ottawa lost, 5-3, to the Predators in Nashville on Thursday and fell, 4-1, to the Carolina Hurricanes at Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday. The Senators will conclude their weekend back-to-back against the Golden Knights on Sunday. Tim Stützle leads the Senators with 52 points (23G, 29A), followed by Drake Batherson with 44 points (19G, 25A) and Jake Sanderson with 41 points (10G, 31A).

PACIFIC DIVISION STANDINGS

Vegas Golden Knights – 25-13-12, 62 points

Edmonton Oilers – 26-19-8, 60 points

Anaheim Ducks – 27-21-3, 57 points

San Jose Sharks – 26-21-3, 55 points

Los Angeles Kings – 21-16-13, 55 points

Seattle Kraken – 22-19-9, 53 points

Calgary Flames – 21-25-5, 47 points

Vancouver Canucks – 17-29-5, 39 points

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD…

- Mark the 387th win in franchise history

- Give the Golden Knights a 13-1-2 all-time record against Ottawa

- Give the Golden Knights an 7-0-1 all-time record at Canadian Tire Centre

KEYS TO THE GAME

Depth in the Lineup: All four lines scored goals in Friday evening’s matchup, a balanced effort that Mitch Marner attributed to good communication and solid contributions from everyone. The Golden Knights need to maintain the same urgency, consistency and collective effort to find more success through the remainder of the road trip.

Game Management: The Golden Knights saw their two-goal lead cut in half twice in the second period on Friday, but showed composure in the final frame, creating a three-goal advantage by the end of the contest. Continuing to extend leads, take control of the game and maintain pressure through a full 60 minutes will be essential for the Golden Knights to close out more games in their favor.